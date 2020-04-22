Looks from the bazaar of Andressa Suita has a wedding dress and 90 shoes

Gusttavo Lima’s wife, Andressa Suita showed in detail the looks she put up for sale in her charity bazaar. Within the list, the model made available to buy the dress used in the civil wedding with the country man, look used on the 31st birthday and even more than 90 pairs of shoes. Check out!

Wedding dress, special looks and more: Andressa Suita showed more details of her first charity bazaar. Gusttavo Lima’s wife will sell some clothes from her personal collection and allocate all the collected profits to charities and families affected by the coronavirus crisis. This Tuesday (21), the model made a video to show the backstage of the production of this new project. “We are organizing everything in the bazaar and uploading the photos on the website. I believe that in 2 or 3 days everything is ready,” he warned.

Andressa Suita explains choice of looks for bazaar: ‘Marcantes’

The video published on Instagram by Andressa Suita gives a spoiler of pieces that will be part of the “Bazar da Suita” equivalent to about 90 pairs of shoes and more than 30 dresses. “I will put on the store dresses that I wore in some special moments. (…) There are several important pieces that I wore on remarkable occasions”, explained the mother of 2 when explaining the selection of the products was made, since she is a fan fashion.

Wedding dress with Gusttavo Lima and more looks from the bazaar

Andressa Suita put several iconic looks in the “Bazar da Suita”. Gusttavo Lima’s wife chose pieces that were part of remarkable days of her life. “There is this look here is one of my darlings, because I wore it only once and it was at Buteco BH. There is also the dress I wore on my 31st birthday and there is this dress that I kept with great affection, because it was from my civil marriage. I will put these two in the bazaar too “, listed the model.

Over 90 pairs of shoes! Andressa Suita details models

Gusttavo Lima’s wife impressed by the amount of shoes she offered for sale in a charity bazaar. On video, Andressa Suita showed more than 90 pairs of shoes that she had inside her wardrobe. “Women wearing 37, look at the amount of shoes! They have boots, sandals, pumps … I won’t show you everything because I want to make you curious. There are a lot of cool things here!” even some of his iconic models and chunky sneaker darlings are on sale.

Gusttavo Lima’s wife points out the social reason of the bazaar: ‘Donations’

Andressa Suita explained the importance of the social cause behind the charity bazaar. “Together with you, I also want to join forces and contribute in some way. With that in mind, we created a Bazaar completely online. And 100% of the amount collected will be donated to donations to charities”, he detailed.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

