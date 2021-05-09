Looking for the long side on the Ibex 35 with the Turbo24

In yesterday’s session investors got another scare after the opening of Wall Street by the fear of an interest rate hike sooner than what was being discounted after hearing the words of the Secretary of State, Janet Yellen in the United States.

However, quickly some members of the Fed had to go out to reassure the markets fearful with the virulence of the correction of some values, especially technology. Even Janet Yellen herself also came out to qualify her own words.

The futures market recovered strongly in some cases, as in the case of the Dow Jones and in others simply stopping going down as was the case of the Nasdaq 100. But the fact is that its restraint when it comes to continuing to flow sales has helped a lot to the recovery of the markets in today’s session and in the case of our selective Spanish it is no exception.

So much so, that we consider a bullish strategy thinking that yesterday will be just a stone in the way and soon we will end up conquering the price level that in yesterday’s session resisted us, such as the 9,000 points of the Spanish selective.

The only thing to keep in mind is the importance that the reaction of today’s session does not end in water and makes us to return all today’s session earnings and above all opening the possibility of losing the lows of yesterday’s session.

Then I leave you a vvideo where all the aspects of the bullish strategy that can be carried out if the exposed conditions are given are detailed.

Strategy with Turbo24 on the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches

It is also important to remember that in the event of a supposed test of the resistance zone around 9,050 points, we should not look for the short side of the market Unless we see a clear downward turn and always controlling the close if there are new highs to avoid greater evils.