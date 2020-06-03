I finish the day, there is no more work for today. I plug in Wholesome Games 2020, I want to see what they present, and then I realize that, consciously or unconsciously, there is an indie trend where creators and gamers alike long to feel safe.

Virtual worlds

Safe … from what? Of the world. Of the judgments and prejudices. To face every morning the impassive passage of time, incessant walker and king of our being. Because when the rhythm of the planet becomes impossible to assume, when you give your all to survive a stressful routine and, at the end of the day, you arrive home tired, many people do not know what to do.

It’s me? I’m just a person, insignificant as the flapping of a butterfly. What is the value of my problems when half the world is in crisis, when everything seems to collapse? As human beings, we live in a world that, although ours, does not belong to us because we do not control our own becoming.

We are alpha and omega in this world

And at that point, we romanticize concepts that, inside us, we long to achieve. Love, peace, freedom … and even sensations as simple as feeling heard, feeling valued, feeling ourselves. The furor of Animal Crossing, where we can act with our environment safely. What The Sims have marked, imagining how you could be our life, our relationships … and all the people who play Minecraft for the mere pleasure of playing and not having rules that bind us. Everything is due to the same reason: the pleasure of feeling fulfilled, being free for a moment, controlling what surrounds us.

Our island, our city, our world. We have what surrounds us, we are gods within an environment defined by algorithms and lines of code. In that place we tacitly accept the rules of that world as our own and we exploit them to the fullest, looking for the nooks and crannies through which to sneak in and increase our freedom, playing with them as we do with the product.

The rise of listening, of connecting

So I’m not surprised by the rise of a type of game that has been gaining importance in the indie scene: conversational adventures. Not the ones that were born in the primeval times of this industry, but adventures where conversation is the means, yes, but not the end. Because in these games there is no end “per se”, there is no one to defeat, no tangible objective that takes us from A to B, but on the contrary, the journey, and with whom we meet, set the tone of history.

But … what story? One of the day to day. They are not heroes, it is you and me. They are day-to-day problems within that world, no heroic deed. They are people where we reflect, with whom we empathize and connect. You could be him, and therein lies the rise and fury of a subgenre where human feelings from day to day set the pace, where the settings where “the action” lies are familiar to us: a bar, a taxi, a cabin …

Unfinished stories, true feelings

Va11 Hall-A showed us how people come and go, each with their lives, with their own interior and personal motivations. We are interested in what lies beyond, forgetting about pixels and treating them like peers and we listen, attentive, as we would like them to listen to us. A new customer, a new story. Unfinished, it is not a novel, we do not know what he did before, what he will do when he goes out the door, but we have helped him, we have listened to him.

Because when we drive in Neo Cab, even if the conversation is a trifle, that moment of connection makes us happy. Very happy. No matter who it is, we probably won’t see him again, and yet there we are. For twenty, thirty, forty minutes we are close friends, you can tell me what you want. And I will listen to you.

At the end…

Maybe I’ve just been playing too much for today. Maybe I give it a lot of thought, but it’s time to turn it off for today. Let go of my virtual friends, those in whom I feel identified, for a while and return to reality. A neon world, a fading fantasy. An uncomfortable, painful, and at the same time, of which we long to be part and be like our virtual worlds. Be truly heard.

I’m already awake. I can only put on a shirt, some shoes, and go for a walk.