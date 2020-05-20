United States.- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, contact tracing has become a highly demanded profession, but some are taking advantage of the situation.

Tracking contacts is the process of identifying people who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, instructing them to quarantine and monitoring their symptoms daily.

The work (Contact Tracer or Contact Tracing) is mainly done by phone and can be done from home. The jobs can be full-time or part-time, often with an hourly wage of $ 17 to $ 25, the New York Times reported, adding that estimates of how many contact trackers are needed across the country range from 100,000 to 300,000.

Contact trackers are generally hired by a state’s department of public health. They work with an infected person to obtain the names and phone numbers of all people with whom that infected patient had close contact, as well as possibly infectious people.

Those names and phone numbers are often kept on an online system, the FTC explained. People who had contact with someone infected with COVID-19 may first receive a text message from the health department, telling them that they will receive a call from a specific number.

The calling tracker will not request personal information, such as a Social Security number. At the end of the call, some states ask if the contact wants to sign up for a text messaging program, which sends daily health and safety reminders until the 14-day quarantine ends. But trackers won’t ask you for money or information like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.

There is no doubt, contact tracing plays a vital role in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. But scammers, pretending to be contact trackers and taking advantage of how the process works, are also sending text messages.

But they are “spam” text messages asking you to click a link, like this one below.

Unlike a legitimate text message from a health department, which just wants to let you know they will call you, this message includes a clickable link.

So don’t bite the hook, because if you click on the link, the software will download to your device, giving scammers access to your personal and financial information. Ignore and remove these scam messages.

There are several ways to filter out unwanted text messages or stop them before they arrive.

Your phone may have an option to filter and block messages from unknown senders or spam. Your wireless service provider may have a tool or service that allows you to block text messages. Some call blocking applications also allow you to block unwanted text messages.

Here are several other steps you can take to protect yourself from text scammers.

Protect your accounts online by using multi-factor authentication. Two or more credentials are required to log in to your account, making it difficult for scammers to log in to your accounts if they get your username and password. Enable automatic updates for operating systems on your electronic devices. Make sure your apps are also automatically updated to get the latest security patches that can protect against malware. Back up the data on your devices regularly, so you don’t lose valuable information if a device receives malware or ransomware. For more information, see “How to recognize and report spam text messages.”

With information from the FTC, originally written in English by Colleen Tressler, Consumer Education Specialist.

