As the date for a return to school gets closer, Miami-Dade and Broward counties are exploring their options.

In Broward they plan to start classes on August 19, confirmed the superintendent of public schools, who held several meetings Tuesday in search of an agreement, while the threat of the Coronavirus continues.

Robert Runcie, Broward School Superintendent, spoke about the different scenarios they handle for the upcoming school year.

“We have to be flexible and adapt as the pandemic progresses, we still do not have a final decision on what the new school year will be like,” he clarified.

To prepare the plan, they take into account the opinions expressed through a survey in which almost 82 thousand people participated, including school employees, parents and students.

“Most parents, students and teachers want some kind of education in person, which can be hybrid, but without a doubt, they want us to open our facilities and return to some kind of normality,” he said.

Terri Lopez, vice president of the Broward Teachers Union said that the most important thing for teachers and the entire school community is safety first. “That children can maintain their learning. They also need the emotion of being together, all these things have to be thought about,” he said.

In Miami Dade, superintendent Alberto Carvalho explained in recent days that they are studying three options, taking into account the opinion of parents: 100% of classes in the classrooms, a mixed program (face-to-face and online) or continuing classes online.

Lydia Claudio, mother of the family, assures that “many parents cannot speak English and that is a problem, because the parents cannot help them (at home) and at school they do help them”.

Andrew Grub, a high school student from South Florida, gives his point of view. “For mental health and to continue learning I would like to return to the classroom, but only if the schools assure us that our safety is their priority,” he clarified.