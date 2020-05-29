After having a long career alongside important directors in the film industry, the protagonist of ‘Inception’ has decided to collaborate once again with a filmmaker who marked his acting life Will Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio work together again or will he be involved in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new project?

The answer may excite many fans, as the Oscar winner will join Scorsese for the new movie. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which promises to be one of the director’s biggest productions, since it will have a budget of 225 million dollars, exceeding the 159 million of Irish The Irishman ’.

The feature film will be financed by Paramount Pictures and Apple, who are still in the final negotiations to start production, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, also the studios MGM and Netflix were interested too, in fact, the latter offered $ 215 million for the realization.

And if that was not enough, Robert De Niro will act alongside DiCaprio for this project,a sign of quality since the 76-year-old actor starred in ‘The Irishman’, the latest feature film by Scorsese and which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

This next project is inspired by ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI ‘, David Grann’s book, which tells of a mysterious massacre in the Osage tribe in the early 20th century, which became the first FBI case.

The fact that Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio They will return to work together could excite many moviegoers, since they have presented films that have remained the memory of the public as ‘The Aviator’, ‘The Departed’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, among other. There’s no release date for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’