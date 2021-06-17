Looking for an extra productive laptop? Take advantage of Microsoft Store offers and benefits

In Microsoft Store you will find the portable device you need with some super attractive offers and advantages.

Extreme power, extended autonomy, ultralight designs, connectivity or versatility are decisive factors in a laptop to progress in productivity. We analyze these qualities of the Microsoft Surface family, taking advantage of the fact that in Microsoft Store you have interesting offers and promotions.

Labor productivity is, in popular words, the ability to perform a job in a certain time. All things being equal, the shorter that time, the higher the productivity. Whether it is a physical location in the office or telecommuting, it is crucial to have the appropriate means for performance to be as effective as possible. In this sense, for those who work day to day with a laptop, they recognize that this ‘tool’ can be a fundamental reason when it comes to progressing in productivity. The mobility of the equipment itself (compactness, light weight and autonomy), the quality of the screen, the efficiency of the keyboard or the safety in all orders, are variables that influence productivity, which, incidentally, also concerns the field of training and, why not, to any entertainment activity.

Surface Laptop 4: design and autonomy

With a very thin and ultra light design, pay attention to its Alcantara keyboard: a totally innovative, unique computer. Autonomy is another of its virtues, with up to 19 hours of battery life, while it also stands out for the quality of video calls, with HD images and professionally optimized audio. Its ultra-silent cooling system guarantees great comfort in any situation. A 100% versatile device for any work or training task.

Available in 13.5 “and 15”. PixelSense touch screen. Processors up to AMD Ryzen 5 and Intel Core i7 11th gen. Dolby Atmos audio.

Surface Laptop Go: ultralight with infinite autonomy

It is an ideal alternative for those users who combine leisure and work on the same laptop, even if the equipment is shared in the family environment. In fact, it is possible to alternate both activities without worrying about autonomy, since it reaches up to 13 hours of battery life. It is also hyper light (just over 1 kg) and its compact dimensions invite you to take it wherever you need it. Why a touch screen in a laptop? Many users are surprised to see how, shortly after using it, it is already an indispensable element for their productivity.

Available in 12.4 ”. PixelSense touch screen. Intel i5 10th gen processor. Finger sensor for unlocking.

Surface Pro 7: the best of a tablet + the best of a laptop

The Surface Pro has been considered by experts, since its first model, as the device that best blends the qualities of a tablet with those of a standard laptop, being an ideal platform for any creative activity (using the Surface Pen). In short, total versatility for any type of need and with unmatched power in its category. Its integrated stand, inclined to whim, results in comfort of use, while the dedicated keyboard makes this equipment multifaceted for all kinds of tasks. Its ultra-light weight is perfect for it to be part of everyday life without causing discomfort.

Available in 12.3 ”with an ultra slim design. Intel Core notebook class up to 10th gen. Up to 10.5 hours of battery life. HD video conferencing with studio microphones.

Surface Go 2: a companion in your backpack always available

The smallest and lightest 2-in-1 device in the Surface range (just over 500g) is a perfect device for high productivity performance in the field of teleworking and distance training. Its power and connectivity are a guarantee to undertake any office automation task, however complex it may be. It reaches a range of up to 10 hours and is no less than 64% faster than Surface Go.

Available in 10.5 ”(resolution enhanced to 220 dpi). Dolby Audio. LTE Advanced connectivity as an option.

Surface Book 3: extra power for everything you need

It is the appropriate laptop for the most demanding tasks, with the quality of transforming into a premium tablet after undocking it from its full keyboard. Its up to 32 GB, extremely powerful processors and the PixelSense touch screen are also an invitation to graphic and multimedia creativity (video editing and professional sound). It is also a device optimized as a gaming platform. It credits up to 17.5 hours of autonomy.

Available in 13.5 ”or 15” (up to 3,240 x 2,160). Up to Intel i7 10th gen. Dolby Atmos.

