looking for a solution between two options

The future of Abengoa: in search of a solution between two options

This week is being key for the future of Abengoa A. From the UCO member registrations at the company’s headquarters to the meeting orchestrated by the Board to sit down with the Amodio brothers and AbengoaShares and learn about their future plan for the company as opposed to the Terramar vulture fund.

Right now there two proposals to try to save the company on the table. The first, by a Californian fund Terramar that would inject up to 50 million of capital and 150 more from the hand of a loan, with which it could have up to 70% of the company, in an operation that would require a SEPI bailout of 249 million euros to save the jewel of the Abenewco1 group.

In this case, it would take place in three phases, the first would consist of 75 million euros, 35 to be contributed by Terramar and a line of guarantees of 40 million. All this under the umbrella of the financing commitment by ICO and Cesce, especially in guarantees and a new company restructuring contract.

The second would mean, after that agreement, an injection of 500 million in guarantees and liquidity, but also recapitalize and establish write-offs, with Abenewco 1 surpassing the parent company Abengoa, which is expected to be liquidated after the bankruptcy. A phase that in this new restructuring would include the entry of Terramar with a majority shareholder.

And the third in which the American fund would put a good part of the remaining amount committed, 115 million. After this, the new Abengoa would launch a capital increase that Terramar would subscribe to to take over the agreed percentage of the company, control with 70% of the capital in its hands. All this would end with the lion’s share: the entry of SEPI and its rescue of 249 million euros and with several questions after the public arrival of its shareholders.

The second in question comes from the Amodio brothers, the Mexican businessmen who control OHL, and from Abengoa’s Platform for Affected Persons, AbengoaShares. The idea is that the Amodio, through Caabsa and Ultramar, a Hong Kong oil and gas company, would provide 135 million euros of direct financing to Abenewco1 and some 50 million more in guarantees. With this idea, they would become reference and control partners of the company in a private placement of shares, through a capital increase.

In the first phase there would be a contribution of 35 million in guaranteed loans and 15 more in convertible bonds as an option. Of these, 50% of these fixed income instruments would be covered by the Platform

Already in the second phase, the SEPI would come into play with its 249 million bailout, plus the guarantees and guarantees, with a contribution of 100 million euros in loans and 50 million for the expansion, with which Caabsa Ultramar would take over 70 % of Abenewco1.

But all this has been seriously complicated by the intervention of the National Court in the face of the complaint that comes from the end of 2016 and admitted the following year by the Abengoa Platform for Affected Persons due to an alleged makeup of the accounting in their accounts since 2012 or even before. What can complicate and much the rescue of the company.

This has meant that during the week the Board of Abengoa and the representatives who arrive from the Amodio offer and the Platform have met to see the formula to find a settlement and prevent the passage of the courts from ending without a solution for Abengoanewco1 . From the banks it seems that the offer of the North American vulture fund is not convincing them and something else the proposal of Caabsa Ultramar and AbengoaShares.

The idea is that the opening of books begins soon and search among the offers for a solution for the company that does not end in its dissolution. Let us remember that Abengoa has been suspended from listing on the stock market since July 14, 2020.

