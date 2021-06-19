Looking for a premium SUV? The outgoing generation of the Lexus NX has a very attractive offer for you

Not long ago we have known the new Lexus NX 2022. The second generation of one of the best-selling Lexus models arrives with a complete interior and exterior redesign and mechanical novelties: it will be the first plug-in hybrid of the Japanese brand. It will hit dealerships next fall, but if you can’t wait we have an alternative for you: a Lexus NX of the outgoing generation for 39,400 euros. All those drivers who are looking for a midsize SUV with a premium character have the Lexus NX 300h at their disposal at a tempting price. Sitting on the same platform as the Toyota RAV4, it is powered by a hybrid system that delivers 197 hp of power. It is not, perhaps, the most complex and evolved but it promises an interesting consumption below 7 l / 100 km taking into account the type of car it is and all the benefits of the DGT ECO label.

The Lexus NX 300h Premium

In this specific case, it is the Lexus NX 300h Premium. A trim level that adds to the standard ‘Kyushu’ front grille in black, 18-inch two-tone F Sport alloy wheels, electric tailgate, tinted rear glass, Smart Entry system, Tahara leather upholstery, heated front seats, sensors Front and rear parking with Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Lexus offering

Thus, the outgoing Lexus NX would have a price of 39,400 euros as long as the buyer perform the operation with Lexus Privilege. A plan that includes an entry of 14,055.90 euros, 48 ​​monthly payments of 350 euros and a final installment of 16,156.64 euros. This financing has a TIN of 7.95%, an APR of 9.27% ​​and a funded opening commission of 696.96 euros (2.75%). Therefore, it must be borne in mind that the price offered at which you end up paying (47,012.54 euros) there is a difference of 7,612.54 euros.

Be that as it may, the Lexus NX 300h Premium offer is valid until June 30 and includes VAT, registration tax, transportation as well as the promotional campaign. To this must be added a 3-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty (whichever comes first) and 3-year roadside assistance. However, metallic paint as well as optional equipment and other registration costs would not be included.