An increase in coronavirus cases in South Florida has caused businesses, beaches, schools, gyms and other facilities to close, leaving hundreds of workers unemployed. Across the state, thousands of people apply for unemployment aid while the economic reality for the coronavirus becomes extremely imprecise.

Here is a list of companies that are hiring to meet that job demand.

Miami-Dade County Parks

The agency is hiring for various positions, including construction manager and architect. Apply here.

Broward County Schools

The school district is looking to recruit 100 new bus drivers for the upcoming school year. For more information, email them at tfsrecruiting@browardschools.com.

Covanta

Covanta’s mission with a global network of waste materials and energy processing facilities is preserving valuable natural resources and generating clean energy for our customer communities and the world in which we live. During this pandemic they are hiring for operations at their Miami and Palm Beach based locations. Apply here.

Cousins ​​Air Inc.

Cousins ​​Air is hiring various positions for the Deerfield-based company. For more information, contact Mitchell Lovinger 561-440-0318.

Gonzalez Group USA

The insurance firm is hiring for various positions, including an assistant, receptionist, career agent, supervising general agent and various management positions. Apply here.

Instacart

Instacart is looking to hire employees throughout South Florida full and part time. Apply here.

Albertsons

Pavilions, ACME and others are currently hiring for positions at their brands. Apply here.

Aldi

Aldi was recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in the United States in 2019. Now they are hiring for all stores and warehouses. Apply here.

Amazon

Amazon is opening 100,000 new full-time and part-time jobs across the US at its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet rising demand. Apply here.

Costco

Costco has had an influx of business since panicked shoppers began cleaning the shelves. The warehouse club seeks to add hourly workers and also offers work-from-home opportunities. Query here to see all the jobs they are hiring for.

CVS Health

CVS announced that it will add 50,000 new jobs that include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals. CVS Health said it will pay bonuses ranging from $ 150 to $ 500 to those who must be onsite at CVS facilities to help customers. Search for jobs here.

Domino’s

Available positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers. Find a job here.

Outschool

Outschool is an online learning platform that was designed for homeschooled families, but since schools have been closing for the coronavirus, the demand for teachers is higher than ever. Since Outschool offers a variety of classes, they are not only looking for science and math teachers, but also yoga instructors, bakers, and artists. The pay is $ 49 to $ 100 an hour. Request and learn more here.

Papa johns

Papa John’s is looking to recruit 20,000 new team members, and applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day, according to the company. Apply here or text WORKS at 47272.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is looking to hire 6,000 new employees in the US. USA The jobs available are in manufacturing and production, marketing, sales, transportation, and many other divisions. Apply by clicking here.

Walmart

Walmart announced that 150,000 positions will be opened until the end of May. Those interested can apply to work in stores, clubs, and distribution centers. Find positions here.

