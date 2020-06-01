The adaptation of companies to the online environment broadens the work field of programming experts. Read Wallet: so you can organize your expenses and income

Why should you learn to program?

The incorporation of new technologies and the transformation of companies in the digital sphere have opened new areas of work for programmers, experts say. Alejandro García, director of UNAM Mobile, affirms that the above is due to the need to automate tasks, as well as to create innovative systems and platforms for electronic devices, such as computers and smart phones.

The incorporation of new technologies and transformation of companies in the digital field have opened new areas of work for programmers. Photo: Pixabay

“Most are from Area 1 (engineering and exact sciences), so the applications and programs that are generated belong to it, but from any field it can be innovated and automated,” he says.

Read WhatsApp: Block your personal chats with code

Read Change home office to the labor market

The labor market is in search of programmers who can work on several platforms at the same time “, Alejandro García, academic from the Faculty of Engineering of the Maximum House of Studies.

In this regard, Ramiro Luz, head of Talent Solutions of LinkedIn for Latin America, clarifies that this need is not exclusive to the technology sector, but affects the rest of the industries equally.

Electronic commerce, internet, banking, marketing, finance, automotive, manufacturing and telecommunications are some of the areas that these specialists require today, according to LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report for Mexico.

For this reason, Luz estimates that this profession will not lose validity in the coming years and will motivate the creation of new jobs in companies.

“It is something that happens transversally (.), Companies are going through processes of transformation and adaptation of business to the digital world. This requires that their processes, their systems, their platforms are up-to-date”, Ramiro Luz, head of Talent LinkedIn Solutions for Latin America.

1. World relevance

Currently, there is a deficit of these professionals both in Mexico and in other latitudes, says Luz.

“It is a global issue: there are few programmers in the world and the demand (for these) is growing exponentially,” he emphasizes.

To become a programmer, García explains, it is not necessary to study a career related to Computer Science, Computer Science or Systems Engineering.

Young people interested in venturing into this field, he adds, can take free online courses, face-to-face or even study from books.

Just as it is important to learn a language, it is important that any student learn a programming language to create their own programs or automate some work. This may lead to new research gaps in their field, “Alejandro García, director of UNAM Mobile.

2. Constant update

According to Luz, current job demands will change over time, so the acquisition of new technical knowledge and soft skills, such as adaptation, will make a difference for programmers when applying to a company.

“Young people must validate their knowledge through hackathons, programming challenges and practical exercises to demonstrate and add new skills,” he considers.

“As the power of technology and the speed of transformation advance, new jobs, new demands and adaptations are being generated in companies,” Ramiro Luz, Head of Talent Solutions at LinkedIn for Latin America.

3. Facilitates recruitment

Luz recommends young people:

Have recent certifications in their field of work.

Point out the specific technical requirements that dominate.

Have samples of your work, even if it is not strictly work.

Constantly update job information.

Specify the programming languages ​​they know and the skills that are most developed.

4. Upward positions

According to the 2020 Emerging Jobs Report, the jobs related to programming with the greatest projection in Mexico are:

Data scientist specialist: captures, processes, analyzes and interprets large amounts of information generated daily on the internet.

Salesforce Developer: Check business processes, develop workflows and generate solutions to business needs.

Cloud Engineer: Reduce costs, streamline processes, and implement cloud solutions.

Javascript Developer: Responsible for maintaining, incorporating, and searching for new applications for websites.

Full Stack Engineer: knows the different levels in software development and is in charge of creating strategies for each part of the web process.

DevOps Engineer: improves the speed of creating software products and services, as well as launching new functions to achieve a better customer experience.

“The dependence on computers, smartphones and other electronic devices make programming an indispensable skill for future professionals,” says Gracía.

5. Cross borders when programming

Curiosity in understanding how computers work led Andrei Viesca, a graduate in Computer Systems Engineering from the Universidad Panamericana Campus Mexico City, to work in two of the most important technology companies: Microsoft and Amazon.

His interest in the subject, he says, started when he was little, but it was in high school that he established his vocation.

“In high school I took my first programming class and that opened up the world for me,” shares the specialist.

“I learned how computers work inside and how to make them work in my favor.”

For Viesca, this experience was decisive in his academic and professional training. He chose to study an engineering that would allow him to deepen his knowledge in the field and shortly after graduating, at the age of 24, he was hired by Microsoft to work in Redmond, United States.

“It was a shock, I wasn’t expecting to work for Microsoft one day.” “The idea of ​​leaving my life, my family, my friends and living in a new country was difficult, but it was still a great opportunity for me”, Andrei Viesca, MBA graduate at the Quantic School of Business and Technology.

This work allowed him to enter the world of digital devices, since he participated in different products of the company, such as Microsoft BizTalk, AppFabric and Azure.

Subsequently, he was recruited by Amazon to serve as Software Developer Engineer in Test for the FireTV division of Amazon.com.

His current position, he says, is to write the codes and program the internal tools to test a product and make sure of its quality before going to market.

Viesca points out that to work as a programmer it is not essential to study an engineering related to computer science or computers. It suggests to those interested to take a course, diploma or study on their own to enter this field.

In addition, he says, it is essential that students and graduates remain in constant learning to become familiar with new trends and expand their opportunities for job placement.

“Today, it is getting to the point where if you don’t know how to automate simple things, you are going to be left behind (in the labor market). You have to keep yourself updated so as not to become obsolete”, Andrei Viesca, oftware Developer Engineer in Amazon.com FireTV Division Test

6. To start

Viesca and García suggest learning the languages:

Python

C #

HTML

JavaScript

Java

7. The most demanded

Luz, from LinkedIn, points out that the languages ​​most required by companies are: + Python + JavaScript

8. Where are there more jobs?

The states of the Country that concentrate the greatest amount of work in this field are:

Mexico City

Mexico state

New Lion

Jalisco

And they begin to outline:

Queretaro

Guanajuato

Yucatan

.