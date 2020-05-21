The coronavirus pandemic has changed almost every facet of American life, from how we work to how we consume, and in doing so destroyed millions of jobs.

However, the virus has also created a demand for new types of work. As companies consider how to get their employees back to offices in the safest way possible, many hire people who take the temperature and do the COVID-19 tests. With weddings and business meetings taking place on screens, there are vacancies for video platform support specialists.

“In past recessions, we’ve had growth in jobs for debt collectors and bankruptcy advisers,” said Julia Pollack, labor economist at ZipRecruiter, a firm specializing in job advertisements. “Here we have a public health disaster that has created a wide range of roles necessary to contain the disease and increase the confidence of American consumers.”

At CNBC’s request, Pollack analyzed ZipRecruiters’ job listings for positions related to the effect of COVID-19. Here are eight that are likely to increase in popularity.

“Many of the jobs we are looking at have grown fairly quickly, but they are not at the highest point we expect,” Pollack said.

Contact Tracers

Contact (or contagion) trackers will call people who might have contracted the virus for advice and try to make an appointment for a diagnostic test.

The work can generally be done from home, part-time, or full-time, and pays up to $ 25 an hour.

2. COVID-19 diagnostic staff (COVID-19 testers)

These workers will perform swab tests or tests in hospitals, nursing homes, factories, and offices.

The positions will likely be filled by registered nurses and nursing assistants. Pay can be as high as $ 45 an hour. “These opportunities are open to many people who are willing to invest in training to improve their skills,” said Pollack.

“And this will continue to be a growing job for quite some time as factories and companies reopen.”

3. Caregivers of patients with COVID-19 (COVID-19 cargivers)

There is an increased demand for caregivers to care for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have contracted COVID-19. Of course, people will want to consider the risks to their own health from such work.

Wages typically run as high as $ 25 an hour, and may require training and certification.

4. Personnel who measure the temperature (Temperature screeners)

Airports. Sports stadiums. Restaurants and schools. Companies. In the era of the pandemic, all of these sites could have workers who monitor participants’ temperatures.

Hourly pay can be up to $ 25.

5. Law enforcement officer (Bylaw enforcement officer)

Cities and towns are hiring officers, and people to help officers, to follow up on complaints about people who violate social distancing and other COVID-19 policies, Pollack said.

The job can pay up to $ 30 an hour.

6. Manufacturers and installers of protective screens (Screen manufacturers and installers)

Businesses and schools will need to install Plexiglass shields and dividers if they want to safely accept students, workers, and customers.

As a result, there should be a high demand for people who can make and set up structures.

Wages can go up to $ 20 an hour.

7. Mask seamstresses (Face mask sewers)

People across the country could wear face masks for years, according to some predictions, so demand for the protectors will continue as well.

Pollack expects companies to welcome their employees in company logo masks. They could also be sold at sporting events and concerts, he said.

The pay for people who can make the masks can be as high as $ 18 an hour.

8. Video conferencing application support specialists such as Zoom (Zoom support specialists)

As teachers adjust to virtual classrooms and clinicians conduct screen-based exams, there is a growing need for technical support from video platforms.

“There is a great demand for people who can help facilitate video meetings,” Pollack said.

Hourly pay can go up to $ 25 an hour.

This story was originally written in English by Annie Nova for our sister station CNBC.com

