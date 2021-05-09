“Looking for a girlfriend”, Apolonia Lapiedra does casting for a new movie | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and talented Spanish actress Apolonia Lapiedra is in search of what “her girlfriend” will be in the next film in which she will be participating, although this time it seems that it will be a slightly more “conventional” film to which we are used to receiving from it.

That’s right, it will not be a movie for adults but one that will revolve around other topics that have not yet been released, but what is certain is that the girl they are looking for is between 15 to 30 years old and She has to be very pretty, because she will have the role of being Apolonia’s girlfriend.

That’s right, surely there are many women in these moments excited to know that they have the opportunity to be “his girlfriend”, even in a movie, go to work with her and create a piece of entertainment of this caliber, being one of the Actresses Influencers most recognized in their country.

There is no doubt that Apolonia is doing things well and has managed to participate in different projects such as the toy for men that she recently launched and now a new movie so we can say that she is succeeding and will surely continue to do so

Here at Show News we will continue to bring you her best information, news, curiosities and everything that arises about the beautiful actress who does not stop bearing fruit in her career and surprising her audience with new news.