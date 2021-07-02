“Looking ahead to the summer, I would watch the shares of IAG, Solaria, BBVA and Iberdrola”

-How have the Wall Street indices reacted to the employment report of the ADP consultancy?

-The situation of the American indices has not changed much in recent weeks, the Dow Jones continues to trade above 34,000 points, approaching the level of the levels lost a week ago of 34,400. It will try to get close to maximums.

In the S&P 500, this week highs have been registered above 4,300 points, it remains bullish. Especially the recovery, since the week of June 21, and now while it continues to maintain the support of 4,260 it will continue to seek higher levels towards the 4,340 area.

The Nasdaq has left us highs around 14,600 points and has been conquering with a very interesting uptrend.

– At the moment, what are the main catalysts of the European stock markets? Which European index shows the best long-term performance?

-The situation of the European indices is quite positive. You have to pay close attention to the Delta variant that has put the markets in check.

I would focus on the Dax, it is still within a very interesting range very close to highs, above 15,500 and, especially, 15,000 points.

Also in Cac 40, which clings to the level of 6,500 points creating quite interesting rising lows and I think it could attack areas of highs again.

-The Ibex 35 cannot get close to 9,000 points. Where are the supports and resistances?

-The Delta variant has affected companies in the tourism sector. In the Ibex, important levels would be the return to 9,000 points. It is an important area because we see a side that has not been able to conquer, those annual highs above 9,250 points.

I would focus on supports around 8,700 and especially 8,500.

In the daily chart we see the structure of the Ibex clinging to 8,800 points and special attention to a clear support such as 8,600.

-Once the second quarter of the year has concluded and taking into account the Delta variant, what values ​​of the Ibex 35 do you see more attractive for the summer?

-I would look at the performance of those assets linked to the tourism sector. IAG has suffered in recent days from the Delta variant. Special attention to the area of ​​2 euros, important if it returns to the area of ​​2.2.

I would also pay attention to BBVA, an uptrend and a fairly strong recovery since November and could attack this long-term bearish guideline. Special attention to the maximums above 5.5 euros per title.

In addition, it would monitor Solaria, which in recent weeks has remained in range, herding from annual lows above 14 euros per share. Suffering a bit from changes in the values ​​of investment funds, but pay special attention if it continues to maintain the zone of 14.

Iberdrola, after the latest tensions, is approaching an important support point of around 10.10 euros per share.

These are the actions to watch for the next two months of the summer season.