Look who Gabriel Soto kissed and it wasn’t Irina Baeva…Doña Meche! … Or rather ‘Meche Baeva’, as the character she plays was called today in ‘Despierta América’ Raul Gonzalez.

Soto has been a guest of the Univision morning show for two days and was able to overcome being asked why had he given such a small ring to his fiancee Irina Baeva; also that the theme of his sexual video and the moving ‘Te Acuerdas De… ”be taken up again, but the main course came almost at the farewell: the impertinent cleaning lady of Colombian origin.

Singing ‘Tú, tú’ by Camilo, he made his appearance saying “Do you remember Meche Baeva”… What he did not imagine is that Gabriel would play along with him.

“You look radiant”, Soto said as he grabbed her face with his two hands… And what followed was pure laughter.

Meche had them challenge Alan Tacher, Chef Yisus, Gabriel Soto and Carlitos Calderón. What did they have to do? ‘push up’… With much trap, the character played by Raúl González gave as winners the winner of the last ‘Look Who Baila All Stars’ and the protagonist of’ Te Acuerdas de Mí‘.

To tie the tie they had to dance, but first Gabriel asked Doña Meche to give him a kiss! And she gave it to him!… What happened? he finally decided that they were both the winners …The award? “The two of them are going with me on a trip to Tulum,” he said … Yisus preferred to give the award to Soto.

Gabriel, lent himself to everything that the production put on him, with the best of predispositions, and without a doubt it was also a good help for him, since the public, who since he is in a relationship with Irina Baeva, tends to criticize him all the time, They rescued how fun and relaxed you can be when you feel comfortable.

Remember that the relationship with Baeva began in the middle of a scandal because they made it official when he had been separated from Geraldine Bazán for a short time, the mother of his two daughters, a romance that was expected because the rumors had been coming for a long time.

However, the couple has been together for several years, in a relationship that seems very stable and even wedding plans when the pandemic passes and Irina’s family can travel from Russia to Mexico for the link. Meanwhile, they continue to enjoy their love, if ‘Doña Meche Baeva’ does not take it off before.

LOOK HERE THE FUN MOMENT BETWEEN GABRIEL SOTO AND DOÑA MECHE: