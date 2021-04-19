“Look Who Dances 2021”: Who was the winner?

Univision Everything that happened in the grand finale of the ninth season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”.

The ninth season of “Look Who Baila” came to an end with the transmission of the sixth gala at night on Sunday, April 18. For the first time in the history of the dance competition, the winner was selected exclusively by the qualifying jury.

Aleyda Ortiz, La Bronca, Roberto Hernández and Chef Yisus were the four finalists of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila”. Throughout the competition, the stars gave themselves body and soul on the dance floor.

Dayanara Torres, Casper Smart and Patricia Manterola were the three judges who every week carefully evaluated each of the participants in the important television production of Univision.

The sixth and last gala of the ninth season of “Mira Quien Baila” began with a surprising musical opening that featured the participation of the four finalists in the company of Dayanara Torres, winner of the competition in the 2017 edition.

The Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee was the great guest of the night to present his most recent musical single “Problema”.

Chiquinquirá Delgado and Borja Voces were the presenters of the ninth season of “Mira Quien Baila”, a special production of Univision because it had all its participants who are part of the Spanish-speaking television network.

Find out the details of the final gala of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”:

A decisive challenge for the finalists of the competition

The four finalists of the ninth season of “Mira Quien Baila” took over the dance floor to participate in a final round of “Yo Bailo Mejor”, the challenge of which is to imitate the steps of the musical numbers performed by the rest of the participants throughout the competition.

Aleyda Ortiz danced to the rhythm of the musical theme “Between your body and mine” by Milly Quezada, initially performed by Lindsay Casinelli. Roberto Hernández seduced viewers with the musical theme “Buleria” by David Bisbal, initially performed by Chef Yisus. La Bronca moved her hips to the Britney Spears theme song “Baby One More Time,” initially performed by Lindsay Casinelli. Chef Yisus surprised with the musical theme “Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps” by Andrea Bocelli, initially performed by Victor González.

Individual presentations before the name of the competition winner is announced

Chef Yisus, La Bronca, Roberto Hernández and Aleyda Ortiz gave one last individual presentation before unveiling the name of the lucky winner of the ninth season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”.

Roberto Hernández danced to the musical theme “Rico vacilón” by the group Vieja Trova Santiaguera.

Dayanara Torres highlighted that Hernández’s evolution is one of the most impressive in the history of “Mira Quien Baila”.

La Bronca danced to the musical theme “Para no verte más” by the group La Mosca Tsé – Tsé.

“You are a whirlwind that sweeps and marks its presence wherever you stop,” said Patricia Manterola to refer to La Bronca’s performance.

Chef Yisus danced a tango song to close his participation in the dance competition.

“I feel that every dance you did is guided from up there,” said Dayanara Torres to detail that Chef Yisus was blessed by his mother, who recently passed away as a result of a cancer she suffered.

Aleyda Ortiz danced to the musical theme “Malo” by the Spanish singer Bebe.

“The dance was incredibly sexy, sensual, strong and powerful,” Casper Smart confessed when discussing Ortiz’s latest solo performance.

The winner of “Look Who Baila” is …

Jesus Díaz, artistically known as Chef Yisus, was the undisputed winner of the ninth season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”. The Venezuelan chef received a check for thirty thousand dollars for the foundation he represented: Amigos for Kids, whose mission is to prevent child abuse.

“Simply words of thanks for being able to live this experience, thanks for having danced with my mother at each gala. This is an experience that I will never forget, they have been wonderful to me ”, assured Chef Yisus.

The finalists were …

La Bronca ranked fourth in the competition. The Mexican star obtained a check for five thousand dollars for the foundation he represented: Chirla, an entity that is dedicated to immigrants and DACA.

Roberto Hernández ranked third in the competition. The Cuban television presenter received a check for five thousand dollars for the foundation he represented: Amhiga Hispana, a non-profit organization founded in Austin, Texas, to empower Spanish-speaking women through education.

Aleyda Ortiz ranked second in the competition. The Puerto Rican beauty queen obtained a check for ten thousand dollars for the foundation she represented: Hogar Ruth, the foundation that offers protective shelter and support services to survivors of domestic violence in her hometown in Puerto Rico.