“Look Who Dances 2021”: Who was the second eliminated?

The third broadcast of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila” was full of great emotions thanks to the participants who are part of the competition.

During the gala that was broadcast at night on March 28, the Spanish-speaking audience said goodbye to one of the seven remaining participants of the important television production of Univision.

The first dance of the night in the third broadcast of “Mira Who Baila” was in charge of all the participants to the rhythm of the musical theme “La Bamba” from the Los Lobos group.

Casper Smart was once again present in his role as a member of the qualifying jury, but remotely as a result of his diagnosis with COVID-19 that was made known during last week’s broadcast.

Fashionista Jomari Goyso was one of the big surprises of the night by appearing as a special guest to show off his dancing skills after being questioned by contestant Tony Dandrades.

Before unveiling the name of the second eliminated from the ninth season of “Look Who Baila”, the participants were present individually on the dance floor to captivate the strict judges with each of their steps.

Tony Dandrades danced to the song “Oh, What Night.” La Bronca took over the dance floor with the musical theme “Si Una Vez”. Roberto Hernández unleashed passions by dancing to the musical theme “Ya me Enteré”. Chef Yisus shone with his dance steps with the musical theme “De Pies a Cabeza”. Aleyda Ortiz wasted sensuality with the musical theme “Tell me how you want.” Victor González surprised with his sensuality and with his dance steps to the rhythm of the musical theme “Tantita Pena”. Lindsay Casinelli moved her hips to the song “Tutu.”

Who went to the next gala of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”?

Aleyda Ortiz. Roberto Hernandez. Chef Yisus. La Bronca.

The star saved by his teammates from being in danger of elimination was …

Venezuelan television presenter Lindsay Casinelli was the participant who was saved from being in danger of elimination during the third broadcast of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila”.

Casinelli managed to be saved by her fellow competitors who saw in her the necessary potential not to be exposed to the possibility of being eliminated in the final duel of the broadcast this Sunday, March 28.

The second eliminated from “Look Who Baila” was …

Tony Dandrades and Victor González faced each other in one last dance during the third gala of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila” to earn a pass to the fourth transmission. Despite the great efforts of both competitors during the last dance number, only one could continue in the show.

The Dominican television host Tony Dandrades was saved by the “Mira Quien Baila” jury to continue on the final stretch of the important dance competition.

Mexican actor Victor González was the second eliminated from the ninth season of the Univision television production during the broadcast on Sunday, March 28.

González received a prize of 5,000 dollars from Univision to be donated in its entirety to the charity he represented: No Kid Hungry, an entity that strives to eliminate the hunger that children go through in the United States.

