“Look Who Dances 2021”: Who was the fourth eliminated?

Univision Find out who was the fourth eliminated from Univision’s 2021 “Mira Quien Baila”.

The fifth broadcast of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila” was full of great emotions for the Spanish-speaking audience that Sunday to Sunday follows the important television production of Univision.

Throughout the gala this Sunday, April 11, viewers learned the name of the fourth eliminated and the personalities that will be part of the final of the dance competition.

The choreographers and dancers of the ninth season of “Mira Quien Baila” kicked off this week’s gala to the rhythm of the theme song “Mamacita” by the Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and J. Rey Soul.

The transmission of the semifinal of the competition had the special participation of the talented Gabriel Coronel, Migbelis Castellanos and Kiara Liz.

Chiquinquirá Delgado and Borja Voces are the presenters of the new season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”, while personalities such as Patricia Manterola, Casper Smart and Dayanara Torres are part of the qualifying jury.

Individual presentations at the fifth gala of the ninth season of “Mira Quien Baila”

Participants took to the dance floor for individual performances before the names of the four finalists and the fourth eliminated from this new season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baile” were announced.

Aleyda Ortiz moved her hips to the rhythm of Rihanna’s theme song “Umbrella.” Lindsay Casinelli showed her ability to dance with the theme song “Reggaetón Lento” by CNCO. Roberto Hernández unleashed sensuality with the musical theme “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley. La Bronca surprised with her dance steps with the musical theme “Fame” by Irene Cara. Chef Yisus paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother on the dance floor with the theme song “ADMV” by Maluma.

Finalists of the ninth season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”

The finalists of the ninth season of “Mira Quien Baila” were announced by the members of the jury who focused on the performance that the participants have had throughout the five galas that the Univision dance competition airs.

The four finalists of “Mira Quien Baila” offered individual presentations that will be taken into account for the score that each of the judges will offer in the final gala that is scheduled to be broadcast next Sunday, April 18 on Univision.

Below we present the names of the four finalists and the musical themes that they danced in the last individual presentation of the broadcast this Sunday, April 11.

Aleyda Ortiz – “Conchita”. Chef Yisus – “She no longer has a boyfriend.” Roberto Hernández – “Tu cariñito” La Bronca – “I need to know”.

The fourth and last eliminated from the ninth season of “Mira Quien Baila” is …

Television host Lindsay Casinelli was the fourth and final eliminated from the ninth season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”.

Casinelli said that he is happy with the competition for all the learning he has acquired throughout the five weeks he was participating in the successful television production of Univision.

The Venezuelan star won a prize of $ 5,000 from Univision to be donated in its entirety to the charity that he represented in the competition: United We Dream, which supports education and immigrants.

You can vote for your favorite for the finale of the ninth season of “Mira Quien Baila”

Univision announced that the Spanish-speaking audience can vote during the next 48 hours for their favorite for the finale of the new season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila” through the website miraquienbaila.com/vota.

Follow Now Same on Instagram