“Look Who Dances 2021”: Who was the first eliminated?

Univision Find out who was the first eliminated from “Look Who Baila 2021”.

Univision broadcast with complete success the second gala of the dance competition “Look Who Baila” in the evening of Sunday, March 21. During the two-hour television special, the Spanish-speaking audience said goodbye to the first eliminated from the ninth season.

The eight participants of “Mira Quien Baila” kicked off the second episode of the competition with an exciting group dance number to the rhythm of the musical theme “Adiós” by Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

Drivers Chiquinquirá Delgado and Borja Voces announced that Judge Casper Smart unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19, so he had to be present remotely from his residence to avoid putting the health of his companions at risk in television production.

Before dismissing the first eliminated from “Mira Who Baila 2021”, the eight participants of the competition offered dance presentations individually in order to convince the strict judges to win a place in the next gala of the show.

Roberto Hernández danced to the rhythm of the musical theme “Hawaii” by Maluma.

Mariajosé Alvarado took over the dance floor with the musical theme “No te Contados Mal” by Christian Nodal.

Victor González surprised with his dance rhythms with the musical theme “De Vuelta Pa ‘La Vuelta” by Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony.

Lindsay Casinelli recreated the steps of Britney Spears with the theme song “Baby One More Time.”

Tony Dandrades shone on the dance floor with the song “Amarillo” by J Balvin.

La Bronca moved her chains in a very seductive way with the song “The Best Version of Me” by Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos.

Aleyda Ortiz’s presentation was very electrifying to the rhythm of the musical theme “Physical” by Dua Lipa.

Chef Yisus captivated with his charisma and each dance step with the musical theme “Vale la pena” by Juan Luis Guerra.

Who went to the next gala of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”?

Chef Yisus.

Aleyda Ortiz.

Tony Dandrades.

La Bronca.

Lindsay Casinelli.

The star saved by his teammates from being in danger of elimination was …

Television presenter Roberto Hernández was the participant who was saved from being in danger of elimination after receiving votes in his favor for the five favorite stars of the second gala of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”.

The first eliminated from “Mira Quien Baila” was …

Victor González and Mariajosé Alvarado faced each other in a last dance in the second broadcast of “Mira Quien Baila” to win a place in the next galas of the important television competition. However, only one of the two could continue in the competition.

Mexican actor Víctor González was saved by the judges to continue on the ninth season of Univision’s “Mira Quien Baila”.

Honduran Mariajosé Alvarado was the first eliminated from the new season of “Mira Quien Baila” during the broadcast this Sunday, March 21st.

“I wish all the participants, the judges and the entire team good luck,” said Alvarado to say goodbye in style to the Univision dance competition.

Despite her removal, the participant received a check for $ 5,000 from Univision to be donated in its entirety to the charity she represented: CARECEN LA, which focuses on immigration and DACA.

Follow Now Same on Instagram