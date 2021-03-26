Look what Nacho Lozano does to Adamari López



Adamari López.

Photo: Telemundo / Telemundo

Adamari López is getting closer to her goal every day and you can see happiness on her face and in her posture every time she poses but ….

Like every morning, the ‘spoiled little chaparrita’ takes her picture on the set of ‘Hoy Día’, but this Friday, his image has a detail that steals his eyes, For more beautiful? No, for comedic! Look what Nacho Lozano does to him.

As we tell you, Lozano, anda does not do the Telemundo morning show from Mexico, but was finally installed in Miami, with the rest of his companions.

Although we see him very seriously giving the news, those who know him assure that Lozano is not only very nice and affectionate, he isino also very joking, to show this what happened and what you will see in the photo below: