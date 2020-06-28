Look what happened to Martín Ricca, Belinda’s lover in Complices al Rescate | Instagram

Know that it was from the gallant of children’s soap operas of the 90’s, Martín Ricca who was the in love with Belinda in Cómplices al Rescate and stole the hearts of all the little Mexican girls and teenagers.

It was in the late 90s that Martín, an Argentine boy managed steal the hearts of many girls and young women with his performance in the children’s soap opera El Diario de Daniela, a lover of Daniela Luján.

Later in 2000, Ricca returned to conquer his audience with the character of Pedro in the children’s soap opera Friends forever, where he participated with Belinda.

Later, as a teenager we saw him again next to Daniela Luján and Belinda in Cómplices to the rescue and from there not much was known about the young actor.

Currently, the Argentine actor and singer is 34 years old and has completely dedicated to music In his native country, that is why not much has been heard from him here in Mexico.

That was how Martín Ricca he said goodbye entirely to acting and decided to focus primarily on his singing career.

Martín Ricca is part of the musical group « The Rest of the Carto River« , Who only plays in Argentina and collaborated on the song » Hoy gano yo « with the singer José Alfredo.

In March of last year, thanks to the support of his fans, returned to Mexico after 11 years, to give a small concert and when he found out from the media, he managed to cause a great sensation.

In July 2019, Martín returned to Mexican lands with the tour “The Return Tour« To present his new song »And now you”, Giving concerts in the cities of Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Thanks to the success he had in his presentations, in the month of November decided to return to Mexico for the third time to close his tour of the great comeback, presenting the song “You can go« ; giving concerts in the cities of Veracruz, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Currently, the confinement by the coronavirus in his native country in the region of Cordova where he has shown that he has rested to the fullest and enjoyed his time.