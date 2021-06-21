Look what Carolina Sandoval said about Karim Mendiburu, Bárbara Camila’s biological father, in her day



Carolina Sandoval with her family on vacation in Hawaii.

Photo: Carolina Sandoval / Courtesy

How do we tell you Carolina Sandoval is on vacation with his family in Hawaii, And although everything seems to be happiness not only in the rest, in the walk, in the celebration of Amalia Victoria’s birthday, but also in the celebrated Father’s Day with her husband, Nick Herández, see what he said about Karim Mendiburu, biological father of Barbara Camila.

Through his social networks, and recreated with the video of Barbarita’s 15th birthday, where Karim appeared for the first time in the young woman’s life, Sandoval wrote the following, something that at first glance is a thank you.

“Here I am in front of the sea observing my Barbara Camila looking at infinity as if searching in the clouds for the answers to many things and I just observe and I want to write this that I share:

Since the day @barbaracamilas reached my belly, I just had a huge thank you to God for the miracle of life that I had inside of me… and regardless of all the circumstances, I was just happy because I knew that true love was coming and would call me “mom” and in fact I vowed never to foster a grudge in my daughter’s heart, never speak ill of anyone neither in front of nor behind her and Although there is nothing hidden between heaven and earth, I always told him that he had a very hard-working, dreamer and enthusiastic father.

I also always asked God for wisdom to handle how long we have to live in this story and that is why Today I wish happy Father’s Day to @karimdeportes for being part of this treasure that God sent me… I am sending us, a beautiful girl with a giant heart who does not tell him every day will always be there for him at all times, because for that I raised her surrounded by the presence of Mr. #allpowerful 🙏🏻.

And before God and you I reiterate, many things in my life have changed: friends, work, lifestyle, etc, but never my heart, because I live in love and in goodness because that’s how Oswaldo and Amalia taught me my parents. Signature: Expensive ”.

The message ends with a request to his followers that reads the following: “POSTSCRIPT: I REQUEST RESPECT FOR THE PEOPLE MENTIONED HERE. OK … let’s live and let live“.

Why do we say that it is a message that at first glance looks like a thank you? Because it certainly has many more messages within the text.

He talks about how his daughter is looking for answers in infinity, that despite everything he always instilled a good image of the Telemundo journalist in his daughter and, above all, that although she does not speak, everything is known.

What is Carolina Sandoval referring to? To the story he had with Karim Mendiburu, very short in terms of love, and with an outcome perhaps not expected or not dreamed for every woman who becomes pregnant.

Let us remember that Carolina became pregnant with Bárbara Camila from a short relationship she had with the Telemundo sports journalist … He did not want to take care of the little girl. Despite the fact that they faced each other in court and at all times the Mexican presenter refused to have a relationship with his daughter, the Venomous always kept a positive image of him.

So much so that Carolina, putting aside everything she had experienced, wanted to fulfill her daughter’s dream of living together and dance the waltz of her 15 years with her dad, and although they were not related, he wrote to invite both him and his wife.

However, that magic that was lived at the party where Mendiburu appeared and happiness reigned, does not seem to be present today. To such an extent that we did not see the journalist either at her graduation, or accompanying her to choose a university.