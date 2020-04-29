Fear is a necessary evil, insofar as we need it to take preventive actions. The child who puts his finger in the socket and gets hurt, for example, learns not to repeat the action. Fear is one of the six basic emotions of human beings in a definition already presented by Charles Darwin in a lesser-known book, The Expression of Emotions in Men and Animals.

To unravel this emotion in human beings and in society and how we react to fear, the state he talked with psychoanalyst Christian Dunker, from the Psychology Institute of the University of São Paulo, and the professor of Sociology at Faap Crislaine de Toledo Francisco.

“What characterizes fear is a readiness for action. When we are afraid, the body signals, the focus of attention, intensify, and this moves towards a kind of crossroads: go ahead, attack, retreat, flee. Find defenses for that object that is the cause of fear “, evaluates Dunker. The psychoanalyst and a number of experts debated the topic in the special edition of the Humboldt Magazine, a digital publication by the Goethe-Institut and which establishes a contemporary dialogue between Germany and South America. The publication features analyzes of fear in politics, in literature, culture and society.

Historically speaking, human beings have always been afraid. In the Ancient Era, there was fear of being enslaved or killed. In the Middle Ages, the fear of not being protected within a fiefdom.

In the contemporary world, the State gains “guardianship” in relation to the handling of this emotion. “In modern times, the State takes the policy of building the subject for itself and will build it through institutions, schools, family, companies, economics, culture and the State becomes the medium that manages these emotions to which the Christian referred, “says the sociology professor at Faap Crislaine de Toledo Francisco.

Fear must be something that makes an individual feel safe. In the sociologist’s view, the state needs to keep its citizens under the effect of social security. “It is the security provided by a ‘parent state’, because, in some way, this guy cannot be panicked. He needs subjective instruments to contain this panic and stay inside himself, so he doesn’t fall into madness” , says.

At this point, there is a synchrony between political philosophy and psychoanalysis, as Christian Dunker recalls. “The political use of this affection has a certain management of the future. Just as anger is a feeling that projects us into the past, fear takes us into the future. Modern regimes, such as tyrannical or those written by Machiavelli, specialized in creating an experience of fear to say: “Look, you need someone” or “look how insecure the world is, how many dangers there are out there.” Then, after this helplessness, they offer paternalism. In summary: surrender to care of someone more powerful, because you can’t do it alone “, he says.

Christian Dunker adds that this is the ideal scenario for the rise of populism and tyranny in the world. “That guy will appear who will sell protection in exchange for the fear he caused himself. ‘Come with the one who has so much power’, who, in order to have so much power, needs to look like a threatening, ‘raging’ figure. at a crossroads: am I going with him and putting myself under that umbrella or am I alone and can I be the object of this father’s anger? This is the ‘hostile father’ of the Oedipus complex, whom I have, deep down, hostile feelings, but I suppress this feeling in exchange for the protection it offers me “, he evaluates.

To a greater or lesser extent, the individual is faced with fear during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In the beginning, the common enemy was covid-19. Now, some leaders are taking advantage of the moment to manipulate the situation for their own benefit.

“The great strategy of totalitarianists is to divide reality in two: ‘Are you on my side or are you my enemy’. In this pandemic moment, at first, we started with an invisible enemy called the new coronavirus. But, with the policies of confronting this pandemic, very quickly human groups are going to be on opposite sides. And these social and political groups will be divided into two groups: either you are on my side or you are an enemy of the nation, of life “, emphasizes Crislaine from Toledo Francisco.

For the individual, lonely in his thoughts, dealing with fear seems too heavy. Anguish causes projection processes: what we cannot recognize in ourselves, we put in the other. “Manipulated politically, this subject manages to connect with the other who inhabits us, with what is inside us, which are our complexes, our tendency to deny that which is the source of much anguish. We create enemies. In the State in which we find ourselves attacked inside and out, we regress and return to a simpler functioning, a infantilization. The state of mass implies cognitive reduction, resigning from your responsibility. We do things that we would never do if we were alone In that bar conversation, you say what you would rarely say if you were alone with the other “, ponders Dunker.

Despite being, in a way, forced to divide us, sociologist Crislaine de Toledo Francisco clarifies that it is possible to circumvent fear. “You are not lost in the mass, although policies often try to do this with us, give us an illusory possibility in aspects such as consuming, getting numb. Remember: your inner world is populated, it is full of significant repertoires that they must and can be rescued now firmly so that you can preserve yourself in this moment of recollection. So that you can, on your return to your social life, not forget who you are, who is inside, despite the countless stimuli that they may want to lead you to panic or fear of the uncontrollable “, he concludes.

In the opinion of psychoanalyst Christian Dunker, it is necessary to face fear head-on: “Don’t do that ‘ostrich operation’ of leaving the test result on the table or the bank statement waiting and then one day you will discover the size of the trouble . Look straight ahead, get informed, wear a mask. The mask contains an ethical formula for the moment. Mask is for you not to pass to the other. So, the beginning of the reflection is: you are suffering, but you are not suffering alone “.

See too:

Coronavirus: mother reveals struggle of 4-year-old boy hospitalized with covid-19

.