Look flirty! Lizbeth Rodríguez wearing mini skirt and top | Instagram

The influencer, actress, youtuber and host Lizbeth Rodríguez shared two photos in which she is very tender and at the same time flirtatious, thanks to two photos in which she is wearing a top and a green mini skirt.

One of the celebrities who has caused the most controversy and discussions on the Internet in undoubtedly Lizbeth Rodriguez, thanks to the fact that he is dedicated to exposing infidels, it could be said that thanks to this it is that he became a personality of social networks,

The latter because it has not only exposed the various couples on the streets of some States of Mexico, but because it managed to expose secrets of other influencers known throughout the country as Luisito Communicates Y Juan de Dios Pantoja.

Although she is not loved by some Internet users who constantly demand some of her actions from her, there are those who follow her and support her in everything she does, they are undoubtedly her most loyal fans.

An hour ago he shared two Photos On her official Instagram account, as you know, Lizbeth loves taking pictures, she has constantly let us know not only with the obvious snapshots she shares but also with videos that we have seen both on Instagram and on her YouTube channel.

Nature is the freedom that we can see, smell and feel, “he wrote in his post.

After these 60 minutes of its publication, it already has more than 45 thousand like’s and also 473 comments, between hearts and emojis in love as well as many loving words with which you will find in its publication.

Rodríguez is wearing a nice suit, it is a tank top a little wide so that her waist is accentuated more, she also wears a miniskirt of the same fabric as the blouse, but with an extra print at the bottom, so that her shapely legs look more striking and long was accompanied by high beige sneakers.

The place where this flirtatious session was taken looks like an old road and a rural place, because there is no pavement and you can see some fences on the shore as well as old trees, in fact this environment gives a quite striking appearance to the image by the contrast of colors.

Lizbeth always finds such striking places that capture all the beauty of nature and hers as well, but above all always looking perfect.