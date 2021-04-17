Investor Advice: Look Elsewhere for Inflation Protection

According to Scaggs, the funds that invest in them have had 25 consecutive weeks since October of last year of income. They have sent almost 18,000 million dollars, about 16% of the total assets under management of TIPs funds until last April 7.

This is because investors are betting on a combination of economic reopening and government stimulus that will raise prices in the US. But there are a few reasons why investors won’t find what they’re looking for.

Its current returns should be cause for caution among investors. For the moment, all TIPS maturities other than 30 years offer negative returns. The TIPS 10-year note yields almost minus 0.8%, the five-year note yields approximately minus 1.7%, and the two-year note yields minus 2.6%.

In theory, negative returns could translate into returns if inflation rises persistently over the next several years. But the task is not easy. To be worth it, there needs to be more inflation than the levels that are already quoted in the market today. “For TIPS to work, there must be inflation. That’s a pretty tough decision, ”says Tom Atteberry, co-director of the FPA New Income fund. “The Federal Reserve has a lot of smart people, and they haven’t been very good at predicting inflation either.”.

Inflation is expected to be higher in the short term, but the market already reflects this. For example: for the two-year TIPS to be more attractive than a comparable Treasury, inflation should average more than 2.7% over the next two years. For the five-year TIPS to be attractive, inflation should exceed 2.6%.

Atteberry notes that even during the post-financial crisis rebound, the fastest inflation was 2011, when it averaged just 3%. Over a longer period of recovery, from 2010 to 2014, it averaged 2%.

Recognize that the comparison is not perfect. But even if this time is different, there is another problem: When inflation rises, normal Treasury yields tend to rise as well. That explains why the ICE BofA All Maturity US Inflation-Linked Index has lost 1.2% so far this year: because TIPS receive all their inflation adjustments at maturity, their duration is longer than other bonds with comparable maturities, so their performance is more affected, increasing returns.

Read more

“People say, ‘I got the inflation right, bought TIPS and lost money'”says Gene Tannuzzo, head of global fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “The TIPS asset class is an imperfect hedge for inflation, and that’s especially true today.”

There are also tax issues for investors who own TIPS directly, rather than through a fund: investors have to pay income taxes on the principal of the securities and coupon adjustments are in real time, before receiving part of the incomes.

Beyond that, there are other market structure issues that make stocks less attractive. The Fed owns about 20% of the market, for example, which can affect liquidity. And in the USA, TIPS adjustments are made according to data that are not seasonally adjusted, which can add more volatility to the market.

Instead of TIPS, Tannuzzo recommends that investors buy energy company bonds that could benefit from the rise in oil and gas prices that has helped drive inflation this year. Investors may also want to buy real estate investment trusts with properties that can regularly reset their rents, such as residential multi-family homes. A couple of REITs in that sector that are popular with Wall Street analysts are Essex Property Trust and UDR.