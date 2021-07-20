Look down … ‘John and the Hole’ poster and trailer

IFC Films presents the official trailer and poster of ‘John and the Hole’, a psychological thriller about the transition to adulthood that takes place in the haunting reality of a boy who finds a hole in the family garden.

The young Charlie Shotwell heads a cast that includes the names of Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle and Taissa Farmiga, all of them under the command of the Spanish director (and newcomer) Pascual Sisto.

Written by Nicols Giacobone (‘Biutiful’, ‘Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)’), the film will be released in the United States on August 6.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

