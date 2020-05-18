Skirts are classified as very comfortable wardrobe clothes because they are feminine, elegant and attractive. However, not all skirts look on the body as we wish, which is why the figure must be taken into account to choose the style of skirt that favors our silhouette. Luckily, you are in the right place where we will help you choose a skirt according to your figure. Pay attention!.

May 18, 2020

How to choose a skirt according to your body

Choose the skirt according to your body

If you have curves: pencil skirt

Choose the skirt according to your body

If you have an hourglass silhouette, the ideal skirt is a pencil skirt, this type of garment is tight and wraps the body highlighting your natural curves.

Skirt in line A. If you are thin

Choose the skirt according to your body

If you are thin, the skirt in line A will be your best option. This type of skirt will make the illusion of having big curves and hips.

Choose a longer skirt in line A, if your body is pear type

This type of costume model favors women who have this silhouette since they enhance the waist and enlarge at the hips. This makes the hips appear smaller. For women who have a pear body, it is recommended that they wear long skirts as the long one slims the lower body.

If you have an apple figure, please choose a high waist skirt

Choose the skirt according to your body

If your body is apple type, it is recommended that you wear a high waist flared skirt with ruffles at the bottom. You will look perfect! The girdle will protrude the thinnest part of the bust creating a slimming effect, while concealing the stomach.

Most women with an apple body usually have long and slim legs, if you want to show them off, choose a shorter skirt.

Wide hips: Trumpet skirt

Choose the skirt according to your body

A trumpet skirt fits snugly at the hips and flares at the bottom. If you have wide hips, this model will favor you.