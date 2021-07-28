Look change! Yanet García shows off her different hair | Instagram

The unrivaled ex weather girl Yanet García managed to surprise her millions of followers with a photograph where she is quite flirtatious but showing her long hair somewhat different from what we are used to.

Once again the beautiful conductive Mexicana left all her admirers dazzled on various social networks.

As you may notice, the famous influencer Mexican Yanet García, is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world throughout Latin America day after day.

It may interest you: Yanet García invites you to see a flirty video in her OnlyFans

Doing a bit of history, a couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing advice on health and fitness routines to his more than 13 million fans.

It is there where he shares training videos as well as promotes various food products for body care.

Yanet García, in her profile of her official Instagram account, published, a few hours ago, a photograph that belongs to a photo session that the popular Mexican recently took.

In this publication you can see the great silhouette that he has due to the exhaustive training he performs.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GRACIA.

I don’t really care what anyone has to say about me. I’m confident the way I am, “Yanet wrote in the post.

It may interest you: In a tight black bodysuit, Livia Brito shows off her leg and waist

This photograph was shared yesterday afternoon and so far it has more than 130 thousand likes and endless comments from users of the famous social network.

On the other hand, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later and after two years came his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo”.

The popularity of Yanet García in her official accounts is really surprising since every time she makes a publication, her followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising her great figure.

It should be noted that Yanet García is one of the most followed models on Instagram and with about 14 million followers on the digital platform, her publications are always viral.

The well-known “weather girl” is quite a phenomenon and part of her charm is that she is very expressive with her fans.