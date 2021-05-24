Look change! Ana Cheri turns into a flirtatious blonde | Instagram

The model Ana Cheri shared a video on her Instagram where she reveals that she is now a beautiful blonde, wearing the most daring skirt and top.

Being the celebrity that is the beauty Ana Cheri He tends to surprise his followers with any type of content he shares, but to this day he has not had such an extreme makeover.

Ana Cheri She is shown inside her room in a white outfit consisting of a skirt and a long-sleeved, high-neck top, she is moving her hips a bit and showing her flirty legs while carrying an instant camera and taking a picture with her.

Also read: Kim Kardashian surpasses Kylie Jenner in a swimsuit!

He shared the video on his Instagram stories, in the event that this new hair color is real, surely in a few days he will share new content with us.

At the end of the video, the model and businesswoman is very daring, while sticking her tongue out a little and savoring her fans, with the movement she made.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The song in the background is by Ashnikko Feat. Princess Nokia titled “Slumber party“Add a good rhythm to move your nice curves.

Being one of the personalities that attracts the most attention, the beautiful Cheri is a strong competition for Demi Rose, Daniella Chávez, Anastasia Kvitko and Mia Khalifa.