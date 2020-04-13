Stain problems are a thing of the past, look beautiful and radiant in any facet of day

April 13, 20208: 03 AM

In general the skin of the pubic area is very delicate and easily tends to darken, this can make many women uncomfortable, so today we will mention some natural remedies that will help you combat this small and great inconvenience.

Milk: Milk is a natural cleanser and bleach which prevents the skin from drying out. You can use it by pouring a little milk into a container, then take a cotton ball and rub the affected area.

Lemon and Honey: Mix a tablespoon of lemon juice and add a few drops of honey, then apply to the pubic area. Remember to leave it on for about 15 minutes and wash with warm water.

Cucumber: The cucumber has lightening and moisturizing properties, to get the most out of it you must crush a portion of cucumber until you obtain a paste, then apply to the affected pubic area and wait for 5 to 10 minutes.

Almonds: Soak several almonds for 24 hours, then remove it from the water and remove the shell, create a paste by adding a few drops of milk, then apply to the affected area and leave to act for a few minutes.

