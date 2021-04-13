Look at the ultrasound of Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina’s baby.



Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha reveal the 34-week ultrasound of their future daughter.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

Natti Natasha and his sentimental partner Raphy Pina they have kept their secrets very well kept. First it was the relationship of both that, over time, became an open secret, but certainly many were unaware. Later it was the pregnancy of the singer who, for all that it cost her to remain in condition, preferred to keep quiet until everything was safe and accurate.

But since they made it known that they were in the sweet waiting, they have kept almost nothing for themselves. Maybe the baby’s name. Let us remember that a few weeks ago they made a babyshower in style and there they revealed that it would be a girl and that the whole family was happy with the news.

At the same time, Raphy lives proudly showing off how spoiled Natti is, how well they have a good time and how big the belly of the reggaeton is. But he has also already shown his next princess in the different ultrasound routine that they do to the Dominican. Now that he has reached his 34th week, the producer and proud father posted on his Instagram the echo.

“The baby sends you a kiss from PICO Manana # 34 weeks. It is in perfect condition “, was the message with which the fiancé of Natti accompanied the tender image. Of course and as expected, the fans have not stopped leaving messages of love to the couple and especially to the princess, who will soon arrive to make the hearts of one of the most important female reggaeton singers Hispanic entertainment industry.

