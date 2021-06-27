Look at the posters of the characters of ‘Canta 2’

A preview of Illumination’s new animated film, ‘Sing 2’, is out today. What’s already here are new character posters featuring the movie’s animated animal stars. Buster Moon, with the voice of Matthew McConaughey in the original version, and their all-star cast of artists, will release their most dazzling stage extravaganza to date. However, along the way, they must first convince a lone rock star to take the stage with them.

The original film was a huge success after its release. Buster Moon made the New Moon Theater a success; however, she is now seeking the biggest prize to debut in a show at the Crystal Tower Theater in fabulous Redshore City. With the help of her talented friends, the sow Rosita, with the voice of Reese witherspoon, the rock hedgehog Ash with the voice of Scarlett Johansson, the shy elephant Meena with the voice of Tori kelley and the provocative pig Gunter with the voice of Nick Kroll, the cast will have to sneak into the offices of the Crystal Tower Theater. The only problem is that it is run by a cruel and cruel wolf tycoon Jimmy Crystal, voiced by the Emmy winner. Bobby cannavale.

‘Sing 2’ is written and directed by the filmmaker Garth jennings, who also wrote and directed the original film, and will also feature additional new characters such as the superstar Pharrell Williams, Letitia wright (‘Black Panther’) and the comedians Eric Andre Y Chelsea peretti. Also making his animated debut is U2’s lead singer, Bond, who will play rock star legend Clay Calloway the lion, while Halsey She will play Crystal’s spoiled daughter, Porsha.

Sing 2 will be released December 23, 2021.