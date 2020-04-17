Today it is easy to obtain information about a video game, just take advantage of any search engine to know even the smallest detail of the title of our choice, including endless guides to finish it. However, many years ago this was not so easy and in the case of Nintendo and its arrival in North America, it was possible but through a telephone line with cost. Although those who answered the calls knew what they were talking about, it was expected that they would use special material and the map they leaned on to get Super Metroid players out of trouble was recently revealed.

A Nintendo Life report shared the post by Twitter user “The Art of Nintendo Power,” who showed a photo with a map of the Super Metroid that he says was used by staff on the Nintendo Power phone line to help SNES title players who could not advance in any of its sections. According to the Nintendo follower, this map was drawn by a Japanese developer and ended up in the hands of those answering calls related to Super Metroid.

I LOVE this piece. This is (a copy of) a hand drawn map of the Super Metroid world. Nintendo Game Play Counselors would use this on calls … but they weren’t allowed to. This map was drawn my a Japanese developer, and back then, Nintendo couldn’t say FOR SURE that there were … pic.twitter.com/bUkc1hlgEy – The Art of Nintendo Power (@ArtofNP) April 14, 2020

As you can imagine, Nintendo did not authorize this type of thing and the map became a secret and prohibited object that was used by the personnel of its helpline discreetly. According to the publication, Nintendo did not give its approval to said map because it was made during the development process and it feared that there would be confusion due to the subtle differences between the Japanese and American versions of Super Metroid.

Curiously, fans did not take long to comment on the publication and one of them pointed out that the secret map of Super Metroid shows a room that does not appear in any of the versions.

There is something noteworthy in this map – it contains an unused room. Pay close attention to the circled part. pic.twitter.com/w3VSlzj0Sq – Verneri Kontto (@vervalkon) April 14, 2020

What do you think of this piece of Nintendo 90s history?

