Look at the Easter Eggs in ‘Luca’

‘Luca’ arrived on the Disney + platform last Friday and the whole public liked it. We have already valued it, its post-credits scene has been known, but, like all the films of the studio that is part of Disney, it has a good number of Easter Eggs that its creators have left throughout the film.

After the adventure presented at Christmas with ‘Soul’, now the studio of the flexo reflects on friendship and on the importance of being ourselves even though it seems that the world is going to exclude you for it. Luca is a marine creature who together with his friend Alberto, both turned into children, will come out of the sea and explore a coastal town in a summer and embark on a series of adventures that will help them accept themselves as they are, even though it seems that have very difficult. Enrico Casarosa directs his first feature film at Pixar after having directed the short ‘La Luna’ in 2011.

In addition, ‘Luca’ is a film in which the cinema is very present. Several films have inspired the latest from Pixar, and also, as a good film from the studio, it has several Easter Eggs in its history. Where are those details that the creators have left for the fans? How many are there in all? Have you discovered any more?

What is certain is that ‘Luca’ is now available on Disney +. Have you seen it already?

1 The ship with Mexican airs

In ‘Coco’, the 2017 Disney movie, there was the character of Miguel’s grandmother. Here in the current movie, there is a ship that both Luca and Alberto see while at sea. The name of the ship, Elena, is a nod to Granny, whose name was Elena, which is also accompanied by the Mexican flag.

2 ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ‘and other posters

The 1954 movie poster stands in the coastal town square that Luca and Alberto decide to explore. Also in the film will appear posters of ‘Roman Holidays’, 1953 or ‘La Strada’ by Fellini.

3 The references of Giulia’s room

Giulia is the friend that both sea creatures know on land. The girl’s bedroom has two clear Disney references. There is a stuffed Donald Duck next to her bed in the corner. And then there is an original book by Carlo Collodi’s ‘Pinocchio’, the short story on which the 1940 animated feature was based.

4 Pixar’s ball

One of the company’s favorite Easter Eggs. The famous Pixar ball comes out as the boys race through town towards the end of the movie. On one of the rooftops.

5 A113

It seems that no Pixar movie is complete without the famous Easter Egg A113. Good on license plates, walls … And here on a ticket! This nomenclature refers to the number of classrooms in which many of the animation students at the California Institute of the Arts Brad Bird or John Lasseter have been trained. In ‘Luca’, the number appears on the train ticket that Alberto gives the protagonist.

