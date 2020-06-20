For the skin, for the mind, for health: smoking has always been considered an addiction that affects the human organism in a terrible way. Among the consequences it leaves on us are « smoker’s wrinkles ».

June 20, 20209: 41 AM

The smoking it is an unnecessary evil. We all know this addiction from a friend, a family member, even oneself. In addition to spoiling our lungs and further subtracting their lifespan, tobacco addicted to collagen weakening its production and therefore, reducing the elasticity of the skin.

Therefore, premature grooves appear easily, especially on the face and neck. Also, it causes early appearance of dark spots that make our face so ugly and causes nicotine accumulation in the lip area or in the fingertips.

Smoker’s wrinkles: why do they appear?

The « smoker’s wrinkles » appear above all in people between 40 and 50 years of age; they are identical to those of non-smokers aged 60 or 70. Therefore, aging due to tobacco use is evident.

Also smoking removes the natural shine from the skin, leaving it grayish yellowish, and the parched watch out for carbon monoxide in cigarette smoke. On the other hand, teeth lose their lucidity and hair will become weak, brittle and fall out more easily.

Smoking, an addiction that does not go away.

Professionals assure that nicotine hinders healing of superficial wounds and your scarring by narrowing the blood vessels and preventing their correct oxygenation. Even in women causes a decreased estrogen, reason why the skin is refined and the cutaneous surface is atrophied.

Now, Can the effects of tobacco on the skin be reversed? Yes, quitting smoking. To recover the skin, creams are used with retinoic acids (derived from vitamin A, with anti-wrinkle and firming properties) and glycolic (which penetrates deeper layers of the skin), with the aim of accelerating their peeling. Also, chemical peels are carried out, which manage to eliminate dead cells and accelerate the regeneration of the skin, and it is advisable to consume food supplements that help fight free radicals, such as vitamins A and E, the zinc and selenium. Remember: it will take three to four years to recover.