look at the 3 laptops that are stealing the spotlights of Prime Day in Mexico

The Amazon Prime Day It is also a very suitable date to find an excellent price on a laptop, so we could not stop bringing you some offers that can be used to find your next work or adventure partner.

This time we have two very interesting options that do not exceed $ 12,000 pesos, so they could be proposals that fit perfectly into your budget.

In all cases, they are laptops with a very balanced relationship between quality and price, which has attracted the attention of Amazon buyers in Mexico. In fact, we’re looking at some of the best-selling Prime Day products.

This Lenovo model seeks to offer a very practical solution for those who need a computer for office automation, surfing the internet and working from home. On this occasion, this laptop bets on a processor Core i3 of the tenth generation, hidden under a chassis dominated by its screen of 15.6 inch with Full HD resolution.

Its integrated numeric keyboard makes it especially comfortable to handle accounts and spreadsheets, so if you work in those environments it could be an option to consider. It is a device with a fairly careful thickness, offering a very slim design in which to leave space for three USB ports, HDMI output, SD card reader and headphone output.

Another model that is also being liked by users is this ASUS VivoBook Flip, a laptop from 14 inch that is especially practical to carry around and that stands out for the incorporation of a Touch panel with which to interact and draw with the stylus which is included. In this way you can use it both as a laptop and as a tablet, becoming a very versatile model for all kinds of situations.

At the level of features, it has a very striking cover letter, since it mounts a 10th generation Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and a Full HD resolution. And all in 1.5 kilos of weight. A laptop for all kinds of uses and needs!

ASUS Vivobook

This nice blue laptop is an ASUS proposal with a screen of 15.6 inch and processor Ryzen 5 that mounts 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD with which to store many files at maximum speed. It is a fairly elegant laptop for its color, and with a weight of 1.9 kilos and 19.9 millimeters thick holds the line properly.

Its 15.6-inch screen offers a total of 83% screen ratio, so the bezels will be moderate and not too visible. It comes with Windows 10 installed, so you can work with it right away as soon as you turn it on. It has three USB ports, microSD card slot, HDMI output, a USB C port, and headphone output.

