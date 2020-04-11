Reggaetonera fans Karol G wanted to remember the artist’s beginnings on social networks: they leaked a photo of the Colombian when she was barely a teenager and her blond tints did not exist. It was the era of flush hip pants!

Karol G is one of the famous reggaetoneras of recent years, recognized for her latest songs, such as ‘Tusa’ and ‘Ocean’.

Currently, she lives with her fiancé, the ‘King of Trap’ Anuel AA and his new puppy Goku. She has millions of fans on social media, who miss seeing her on stage.

In the last hours, nostalgic for her past, Karol G shared a photo of herself when modeling in a swimsuit. She was just a girl and the fans congratulated and flattered her. Beautiful!

For this reason, the fans of the reggaetonera did not want to be less and leaked one of their photos as a teenager: brunette, with some blonde highlights, skinny and wearing the fashion of very low pants.

Although the haters were quick to appear saying that “he looks better like this, naturally”, the followers of Karol G applauded his advancement in the musical career and his maturity over the years. Which facet do you like the most?

