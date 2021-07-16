Lonzo Ball and Los Angeles Lakers: A Second Chance?

Los angeles lakers They will face a huge dilemma regarding their starting point guard position in the offseason. Dennis Schroder, the team’s point guard, would become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In the NBA rumors, names have already begun to appear as a replacement for the German, and one of them is Lonzo ball who already had a stage in the Angelina franchise in the past. Now may be the exact time in Lonzo’s career and the exact time for the Lakers to rejoin their paths.

In his substack newsletter, Marc Stein of the New York Times said the Lakers are expected to look for “potential avenues” to bring Ball back to Los Angeles and get a point guard to help them become champions again.

In fact, there is a chance the Lakers will get Ball in free agency. Although the 23-year-old point guard fits perfectly into the timeline of franchise mainstays Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, it appears the New Orleans Pelicans are not willing to give him a big payout when his contract runs out.

Is Lonzo a good fit for the current Lakers?

This season, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3s, so he can be key next to Lebron James Y Anthony Davis after this great season. He has improved on the triples and can play without the ball next to James, although it is best to relieve him of responsibilities by directing him.