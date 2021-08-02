Lonvia exceeds its first 9 months of life with OUTSTANDING

This manager that was born to give continuity to a management style, an investment process and a philosophy so well-known and recognized not only in Spain but in Latin America, due to the achievements made by one of its founders, has now exceeded 9 months. since its launch.

The investment team is one of the top in the world of small and mid-cap stocks. Your main manager, Cyrille Carrière has had one of the top ratings from Citywire, with an experience in the sector of more than 20 years, although it is really during his time at Groupama Asset Management that he obtains the highest recognitions of his career as a manager, positioning himself among the best deciles by profitability.

The manager has, for the moment, three prominent strategies:

Lonvia Avenir Mid-Cap Euro: with an equity of 24 million euros, profitability of 15.81% at the end of June and almost 21% until July 28. Has three Morningstar Sustainability Globes and is ranked in the 21% of the best funds by performance in its category

Lonvia Avenir Mid-Cap Europe: a flagship vessel with 124 million euros of assets, with a profitability so far this year of 25.85% and positioned in the first decile of its category by profitability; Y

Lonvia Avenir Small Caps Europe: with about 26 million euros and a profitability that exceeds 22% so far this year and with two Morningstar sustainability globes

Their funds show a clear overweight in Germany as well as a clear underweight in the UK, while by sector they are bullish on technology and health, all as a result of their bottom-up investment process. They have little exposure to cyclical companies since they do not invest in companies that depend on factors external to their own business model, with growth linked to strong structural factors: digitization of the economy, automation of processes, innovation in medical technology, technology 4.0, growth niches in consumption and services. The managers clarify that “the valuation is part of the process but not a fundamental part of the final investment decision-making, they do not have target prices, but simply those structural drivers of business growth”.

The overlap of positions between the first two funds is 54% roughly, but the rest is between the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Regarding the small caps fund (which has 10% in micro-caps of up to 300 million euros), the overlap is reduced between the small caps Europe and the mid-cap Europe is 19%.

The 100% of its assets are included in article 8 of the new sustainable finance regulation (SFDR), although they are working so that by the end of 2021 their funds have an SRI label and are article 9, that is, with a sustainable investment objective.

Highlight that Lonvia allocates 10% of the annual profits to projects such as social inclusion, medical research, education and others that reflect Lonvia’s philosophy, which is an important contribution to society. We will be attentive when they reach that first year and let’s see to which projects they have allocated that 10%.

How does Lonvia define the fund’s market capitalization?

Microcaps: companies between 100 million and 300 million euros of market capitalization

Small Caps up to € 1.5 billion

Mid Caps up to 10,000-12,000 million euro

Growth is what we seek and what we offer: Spain already represents 30% of the AuM

With what to 9 months of its launch they already reach 175 million euros, considering that It was launched with a contribution from partners of 7 million euros (also called seed-money). Of those 7 million, 6 million were seeds of the Lonvia Avenir Mid-Cap Europe and the rest in equal parts for the other two strategies. Hence it can be said that “Lonvia’s growth has been at a very sustained pace but also well ordered” Francisco D’Achille points out, which has made it possible not to alter the portfolio construction process and has greatly facilitated the process.

Managers emphasize that of these almost 175 million, Spain represents 30%, which is a recognition of both those historical Carrière investors and new investors, who closely followed the management of the fund but it is until now that they decide to give the order. When asked about the mix between new and old investors, it is surprising that there are more new ones, a 60%, and 40% those who already invested with Carrière. Iván comments that diversification by client is also optimal, since it is distributed among Private Banking, Family Offices, some funds of funds, financial advisers and some pension funds, that is, those that have discretion and are not very large.

“We do not have annual growth targets because we do not have a strict structureInstead, we are focused on developing the name and business of the manager, growing in talent and new strategies in the coming years, and for this we have financial muscle that allows us to focus on the long term. Few projects nowadays have our language “, points out Diez Sainz. In addition, they comment that Lonvia is a growth platform, that they seek the same thing they ask of the companies in which they invest, that is, a cash flow that is reinvested in continuing to grow, in talent, in human capital, improve its operating processes, geographic expansion.

This work of growth is what François Badelon is developing today, with all his experience and network of international contacts, he is 100% dedicated to meeting with managers, authorities of the industry to understand where these extraordinary professionals are to incorporate them to the team.

Both Iván and Francisco have capital in the company and are also directors, therefore they are remunerated with dividends for the part of the capital and with a fixed package and variable remuneration as employees.

Why bet on SMCaps?

Among the reasons that justify the investment thesis in small and medium-sized European companies, in addition to the diversity of sectors and business models, there is the fact that they are companies that have little follow-up by analysts, with what they are “under-covered or under-analyzed” and therefore where there are greater opportunities can be exploited.

It has been shown that in the long term it generates higher returns than large-cap companiesThis being the case in all developed and emerging stock markets:

And as we have said in other notes, it is for those investors looking for a patrimonial approach long-term investment, where there is a diversity of economic models and where innovation is present day by day, since it is a way to cover larger markets and geographies and therefore to become the great companies of tomorrow.