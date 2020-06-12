The young base of San Antonio Spurs Lonnie Walker IV He has opened the channel talking about the sexual abuse he suffered during his childhood. He has done it through his Instagram account. Your document is truly extremecedor:

“The true story of who I really am begins when I was in fifth grade. During that summer I was surrounded by more family. Some of those names will be left alone with those I was with more. I was sexually assaulted, abused, raped. I even got used to it. to that because at that age you are not aware of what it is. I was a curious child who had no idea of ​​the world. I thought I could control it. My hair was what I could create and I consider it mine. It gave me confidence.

I was not at my best. The above story popped into my head and I got demons inside me. Due to this virus, I started to actually look in the mirror and see who it really was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found inner peace and happiness through this journey willingly God. I forgave everyone, even people who don’t deserve it,

Why? Because it is dead weight. Time waits for no one, so why should I waste my time? I cut my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of mine that hid the insecurity for which I felt the world was not prepared. But now better than ever. Out with the old. With the new.

I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually. Life will always be hard. You must play with the cards that you have dealt and try to make a winning hand. And if you lose. It is never a lost. It is a lesson. I’m going to be out of this for a while still growing through this. I just know that I love each and every one of you. Peace Love and Happiness”.