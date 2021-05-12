Loni Willison, from model to tramp

Loni Willison walks the streets of Venice and goes through the trash 3 years after becoming homeless.

After a life of luxury thanks to her modeling career and her marriage to “Baywatch” star Jeremy Jackson, the 37-year-old joined the many people who roam the streets of Los Angeles homeless.

The star, who was characterized by her platinum hair and an enviable body, ceased to be self-sufficient when she lost two jobs, a situation that worsened after her addiction to methamphetamines and the deterioration in her mental health.

In a red baseball cap, Loni looks almost unrecognizable yet retains a great fashion sense in fishnet stockings, woolen buccaneers and boots.

Like many of the homeless, the former model is pushing a grocery cart of her belongings around Venice Beach looking for trash cans and picking up some items that might be of use to her.

In October 2020, the English newspaper The Sun had the opportunity to interview her and there she said that she has no contact with her ex-husband. “I haven’t talked to Jeremy. I don’t want to talk to my friends, I’m fine. I don’t want anyone to help me ”

“I don’t have a cell phone. I have food and I have a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there is food in the containers and near the stores. There is a lot here. “

The Daily Mail news portal said it contacted drug rehab specialist Larry Marinelly, who owns the Hope Calling home for sober people, where he helps families who are victims of substance abuse and mental health, but despite Since Larry offered to help Leni for free, the model could not follow his plan and returned to the streets.