“Longtime fans now come with their children to concerts”

Sergio Dalma was the guest of this Wednesday in El hormiguero, where he commented with Pablo Motos that he had decided resume the tour with which he was celebrating his 30 years in the world of music and that he had to postpone due to the pandemic.

“We all want to have fun and forget this stage, people want to go back to the concerts,” said the singer. The presenter also wanted to highlight that the great success of the Catalan could not be missed in the live shows, the song Bailar pasados, because “it will always be a mythical song that will last”.

Dalma pointed out that “during the confinement it sounded because we were more sensitized and that means that we want to kiss and hug each other.” And laughing he commented that “With the safety distance they have also released many memes with the song”.

In addition, the singer appreciated the detail that his fans had during the confinement, since they did not return the concert tickets when the tour was suspended, which will resume on April 24 in Barcelona: “I thank that audience that has remained there almost a year later and we will make several shows for them”.

Motos asked him: “How is the first row of your fans at concerts? What age target? More men than women?”, To which the guest replied that “Over the years, they have drawn many boyfriends or husbands who, in the end, have become followers”.

“Above all there are lifelong fans who now come with their children and that is something that encourages me because I think there is a relay. There are also people that I already know and who even help me with the development of the concert thanks to their reactions, “said Dalma.

The artist also explained that the tour “will be in Spain, but in December we will escape to Argentina. Everything was stagnant, truncated, and that is why now more than ever we have to celebrate it“.

Finally, the presenter wanted to know if Dalma had taken advantage of the confinement to write songs and prepare a new album: “I am lazy, useless, I write songs fatally … but I had so much pressure that I said I had to prepare it”.

“I asked the authors to send me the songs, I rehearsed at home and now we have the album ready to start recording in May or June, is a tremendously positive album “, a detail that he wanted to highlight because “I’ve been telling authors for a few years not to send me gray songs”.

“I don’t know what they see in me to make me look like a gray guy, when I’m always smiling and want positive songs. They have sent me really nice, exciting things, to spread optimism, “he concluded.