Longoria revolutionizes the Olympique de Marseille

07/07/2021 at 5:39 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The period of time that passed between Pablo Longoria’s arrival in Marseille and his promotion to president was 207 days. He arrived as the sports director of the entity and his philosophy, work and “the team always above all else & rdquor; They earned him to become the boss of a team that does not hook his fans. Longoria, a 35-year-old Spaniard, has started a revolution in his first summer window at the top of the Marseille pyramid.

Five signings

Jorge Sampaoli’s outfit will have a new face when the market closes. There are already five additions that the ‘olympien’ team has added. The first to arrive was Gerson, from Flamengo and for which they have paid the most money. 25 million euros.

Another eight million euros paid for the return of Leonardo Balerdi and another 3 ‘kilos’ for Konrad de la Fuente, to Barça. The last movements have been Cengiz Ünder, that comes on loan from Rome with a purchase option of 8 million euros and Mattéo Guendouzi, from Arsenal, also on loan and with a purchase option that the club has not specified. And those that are yet to come.

To the inputs we must add the outputs of Thauvin, Germain, Pelé, Nagatomo or Strootman.