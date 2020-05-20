“Hug my family”, “Go to the beach”, “Go out and enjoy”, “Do internal tourism”, “Conclude with my career and graduate”. The list of activities that Dominicans want to do at the end of the quarantine is summarized in resuming contact with family and friends, visiting places of recreation, returning to work and continuing with their studies.

Nine people of different ages and occupations tell LISTÍN DIARIO what they miss most about their lives before the quarantine of the COVID-19 pandemic and what they want to do when they return to normal.

Nelson Mendez

Accounting, 30 years

“Thank you to

Almighty”

I miss everything, such as going out to visit my clients to guide them through their tax obligations. When everything returns to normal, the first thing is to thank the Almighty and move forward with the things that are pending.

Manuel Shoo]

Illustrator, 28 years

“We can connect online, but it is not the same”

From the normal life before, the only thing I miss is being able to visit my friends and work on my personal projects with my team of illustrators, which I cannot do, we all have to be separated, by Zoom or WhatsApp, etc. And also being able to go out to exercise at the time I did it, which was at night, because I was affected by the curfew. Another thing is that I had to go visit Mommy because I missed her. It is more that: share with your loved ones, be close, and with people who share the same ideas as you, that we can connect online, but it is not the same. It may sound cliche, but when all this happens I want to go to the beach.

Victor Reyes

Accountant, 29 years old

“Share all the lost time”

I miss all my family and my friends, because now we cannot be together. The first thing I will do when everything happens is to hug my family and friends and share all the lost time that could not be.

Luisa Hungary /

Student and dancer, 15 years old

“Get together, go out and enjoy”

I miss my life before quarantine, being able to see my friends, being able to see some of my teachers … being able to see all my loved ones. I miss being able to go to ballet, mandarin, and also being able to go out. I plan to take all possible safety measures, both sanitary and in person and in the environment, and when conditions are right, get together, go out and enjoy.

Zaida del Rosario

Human resources and professional training facilitator, 47 years old

“I miss the physical closeness”

My routine was altered in more than 70% of my activities, both in professional practice and in the traditional way of exercising my ministry and my personal routine. I am a professional in the area of ​​human resources and a facilitator of professional training; and I’m generally very emotional. I miss the physical closeness with my companions, my brothers in the church, the freedom to walk in the streets without fear of contagion … When everything happens, adapt to the new normality and contribute as much as you can to achieve this reincorporation. Go to the beach; I also miss that.

Sunday john

Project manager in a telecommunications company, 46 years old

“Take care of myself and take care of others”

]In the workplace, although the company I work for has not stopped its services, it has reduced its intensity and we employees are working remotely. I miss visiting my friends and family, as well as the places where I used to frequent such as the beaches, clubs and sports center. When everything happens, I will dedicate myself to doing internal tourism, in addition to taking care of myself and others.

Yakandy Peña

Customer service, 27 years

“I miss the way we moved freely”

I miss physical contact and communication with others, freedom, the way in which we freely traveled anywhere and in the world from normal life. When everything returns to normal, I am going to share with people that I have not been able to have physical contact due to quarantine and I will rejoin the university to conclude my career and graduate.

Sylvana Mars from the Cross

Journalist and student of

philosophy, 42 years

“Nothing special … get on with my life as always”

What I miss the most is the university. I don’t like virtual classes, I am more traditional. I have to be with my teachers and my classmates. Also go out with the kids to play in the park of my residential. When everything happens, I don’t plan anything special … to continue with my life as always …

Gabriela Hungary

Journalist, 25 years old

“I already have an agenda of things to do”

I miss going out to work, sharing with my friends, going to church. Now I keep doing everything, but through virtual platforms and it is not the same. When everything happens I already have an agenda of things to do. Get together with those friends that I have time without seeing. I’m sure to give you lots of hugs, and go back to those places where I am happy that I can’t now because of the confinement.

