Longing for the spirit of Bintaufa

04/14/2021 at 9:54 AM CEST

Sport.es

With the capacity reduced this season, the spirit seems to diminish, although it is known that this is not the case. Rather, it is distributed in many places, as many as homes from where each game is followed by streaming, but the Menorcan team wants it to meet again in Bintaufa.

They have assumed all the limitations and, with the collaboration of the Insular Council of Menorca, all measures have been implemented to make attendance at the pavilion safe. The Club was expectant about the improvement in the health situation and was confident that it would translate into an increase in capacity.

This expansion allowed fans, partners and sponsors to be offered the opportunity to enjoy the sport they love and support, to continue strengthening the bond that unites them and to dream of giving continuity to this sporting and social project.

Confidence was reinforced because they believed the role of sport as training tool, factor of promoting physical and mental health, element of social cohesion, and also how energizer of the island economy.

The current health crisis has recalled the need to bet on a more diversified economic fabric, and in this bet, sports clubs have a lot to say as wealth-generating entities and promoters of other sectors that do so prominently.

For this reason, the Hestia Menorca addresses the Government and the Consell presenting these arguments and requesting the expansion of the capacity; have supported the initiative “Esport is salut, it’s life # JustíciaEsportiva& rdquor ;; Y, They have decided to play with the small audience that they allow the game against Barça B.

They have looked around the pavilion with sad eyes to confirm that they want it to be filled with people, that other facilities also do so, and that sport regains its place in the center of the court that is life; to show that they can live with Covid-19 enjoying the things that make us the way we are.