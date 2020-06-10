The reality show ‘Cops’, broadcast since 1989, will not premiere its season 31 due to protests against police brutality in the United States

The television channel Paramount Network confirmed on Tuesday that it will not issue more installments of the police “reality show”Cops, Released in 1989 as a format that recorded agents in real operations.

Criticized on previous occasions for carrying out dubious practices during filming and previously canceled by Fox, the program will not premiere its new season after the wave of massive protests against the police violence that travels the United States.

“The program ‘Cops“It is not part of Paramount’s programming and we have no current or future plans for him to return,” a spokeswoman for the station told the media.

Logo of the reality show ‘Cops’. Photo by @copstv

Season 33 of the reality show was to premiere last Monday but no episode aired due to the coincidence of the protests for the murder of George Floyd by four police officers in Minneapolis, and other African American citizens such as Breonna Taylor.

“Cops” premiered in 1989 and has followed cops in more than 150 US cities over more than thirty seasons and 1,100 episodes, but was canceled in 2013 by the Fox network and acquired by Paramount until this year.

Its broadcast has been accompanied by controversies for “glorifying” the work of police without any criticism, in addition to “stereotyping” the profiles of crime, according to civil groups.

A radio show, “Running From Cops“He assured years ago that some agents forced citizens to sign contracts to appear on the program and that even members of the shoot, without a license to exercise, carried weapons and participated in operations.

Last week an opinion column in the USA Today newspaper, the consumer leader in the US, asked if it was time to cancel this type of program.

The similar format “Live P.S.“, Which follows police operations in real time, has paused its broadcast, at the same time that it has published a statement on social networks supporting the protests.

“We are against racism. We support equality. We are together with our viewers, employees, collaborators and the entire black community. We want a fairer and better tomorrow ”, assured the program on his Twitter profile.

With information from .