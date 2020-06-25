This Thursday may be a decisive day for Liverpool’s recent history. Manchester City, his direct pursuer for the Premier League title, visits Chelsea and in the event of a defeat will leave the table served to those led by Jürgen Klopp.

If necessary, the Anfield team will end a 30-year drought without league titles. Quite striking appearance in a club with so much history both nationally and internationally.

Therefore, here we bring you the count of the longest periods in which great teams in Europe failed to conquer their respective league:

England

Liverpool: His last title in England occurred in the 1989-90 season, when the Premier League did not yet exist. This 2020 will end a 30-year streak without league titles.

Manchester City: Before the arrival of large foreign investors, City were a modest team from England. So much so that his last great success of the past occurred in 1968 and he had to wait 42 years (2012) to celebrate again.

Manchester United: Historically it has been the largest in English football. Despite this, he lasted 41 years without being a champion at the beginning of local football (from 1911 to 1952).

Chelsea: It is another case of greatness thanks to economic injection. Its drought is one of the longest in England with a total of 50 years, between 1955 and 2005.

Arsenal: Although it does not currently have a very good present, it is the English club with less time without shouting champion. In total there have been two periods with 18 years without local successes.

Tottenham: Contrary to his maximum rival, he holds the title of the English team with the longest amount of time without being champion. From the 1960-61 season to the present day, its showcases have been so empty.

Spain

Barcelona: Despite being one of the hegemonic clubs of Spanish football, the team from Blaugrana at the beginning of professional football lasted 16 years without being champion (from 1928-29 to 1944-45).

Real Madrid: He loses the battle against his maximum rival, also at a time when soccer was just beginning to become popular. Between 1932-33 and 1953-54 (21 years old) he was at zero.

Italy

Juventus: The whole of Turin had a long drought when football was just taking its first steps on Italian territory, so between 1905 and the 1926/26 season it was without league titles (21 years).

Inter: He spent a total of 17 years without success locally, in a relatively recent period. Between 1989 and 2006, the ‘Nerazurri’ went blank.

Milan: He has the title of the Italian great with the most number of years without leaving the local tournament champion, this from 1907 to 1951. 44 very hard years.

Germany

Bayern Munich: Currently it has a non-negotiable hegemony, but in the past it went through hard and mature. Between 1932 and 1969, the Bavarian team lasted 37 years without shouting champion.

Borussia Dortmund: Although he currently fights tirelessly against a team that seems invincible, Dortmund had a time when it did not see one. 32 years between 1963 1995.

France



PSG: It is another of the living examples of success thanks to foreign money, the so-called petrodollars. From the creation of the French championship (1932-33) to the first title of the Parisian team, 53 years passed.

Marseilles: It was one of the hegemonics in the past, but it was not spared from major droughts. Between 1948 and 1971 he had to see how others celebrated.