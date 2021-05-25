longer stays, remote work, and discounts to try other places

The year 2020 was very difficult for Airbnb, as for almost any company in the tourism sector. In fact, the Californian company had to take a radical measure three months after the declaration of the pandemic: it laid off almost 2,000 employees, 25% of its workforce, at the end of last June. Now, almost a year after that, it seems that the light at the end of the tunnel begins to be seen by the hand of an unexpected ally, remote work.

The vacation rental company has decided to take advantage of the new labor trend to promote longer stays in the accommodations of its platform, with new search filters that facilitate the discovery of homes adapted to requirements such as good internet connections, and reaching agreements with cities that want to attract remote workers to offer them gift cards or discounts so that they can prove how to live in them, as explained in a note.

These agreements have occurred, so far, between Airbnb and US cities such as Tulsa, Arkansas, Maine, Michigan or Tucson, cities that offer incentives to workers who decide to move there such as significant discounts when buying a home. Now, in addition, they will also provide those interested with gift vouchers to stay in homes on the Californian platform so that they can experience a few weeks how they live in them and can decide with better criteria if they want to fix their residence there.

Regarding the functions for remote workers to opt for the accommodations of its platform as an alternative to a permanent home, Airbnb has introduced new ways of finding homes that are no longer related to a specific city, but to places close to an area of ​​interest, such as the mountains or the beach, with the possibility of introducing very specific attributes, such as sea views or having a fireplace.

They will also make it easy to find stays with flexible dates so that they adapt to the new demands of the people who use it to find a place to go to work.

Airbnb explains that it has decided to address these transformations as a result of the reservation data that has been accumulating since the beginning of 2021, which point to a major trend change related to telecommuting: so far this year, rentals of more than 28 days through the platform have increased by 10% compared to the same period in 2019, going from 14% in that year to 24% in this one.

These data, added to the evident need to reinvent themselves to start recovering income, would have pushed Californians to diversify their business towards remote work, which they hope to make compatible from now with vacation rentals and the tourist experiences that they had been offering before of the pandemic. “The lines between living, traveling and working are blurring”Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said recently in a company announcement.

The initiative in Spain

Although these announcements have been made globally, the truth is that the new specific filters have not yet been implemented in Spain to search, for example, a house with sea views, with a fireplace or with a good WiFi connection, and from Airbnb they do not specify when they will be available. Yes, you can search for accommodation by areas of interest and flexible dates.

One issue Airbnb is silent on is pricing. In a simple search on the platform in different areas of our country, it can be seen that these have not changed substantially with respect to those prior to the pandemic, that is, the accommodations continue to have holiday costs, generally substantially higher than those of a conventional rental. What could be an impediment to the popularization of your new initiative among remote workers in our country.

Nor have they specified whether they are trying to reach agreements with Spanish cities that want to attract remote workers, such as Malaga, similar to those they have promoted with Tulsa or Arkansas.