Longer range in vaccine doses AstraZeneca generates more immunity

(CNN) – Oxford University research on the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine found that a longer gap of up to 45 weeks between the first and second doses still produced a strong immune response, and a third booster dose can lead to a substantial increase in antibodies.

Preliminary findings were published in a first version, which has not yet been published or peer-reviewed.

Thirty volunteers received a delayed second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for up to 45 weeks after the first. The UK currently recommends a 12-week interval between doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

In the study, a delayed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was linked to higher levels of antibodies, which could reassure areas that want to delay second doses due to limited supply.

The research also found that a third dose given six months after the second offered a boost of protection against COVID-19. That immune response includes the variants, although it is not clear whether booster doses will be necessary.

The study also included 90 people who received a third dose 44 to 45 weeks after the primary series. He also found that there were antibody levels even higher than the response 28 days after the second dose and improved T cell responses.

The second delayed doses and the third booster doses were well tolerated, according to the preprint.

Covid-19 vaccine supply problems

Many countries have experienced shortage of doses of the covid-19 vaccine. This has caused concern about the length of delays that some people may experience between their first and second puncture.

Professor Andrew Pollard, principal investigator of the Oxford University vaccine trial, explained in a press release. “This should be reassuring news for countries with lower vaccine supplies, which may be concerned about delays in supplying second doses to their populations. There is an excellent response to a second dose, even after a 10-month delay from the first.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Associate Professor Teresa Lambe, lead author of the study, said that with a “prolonged interval of 15 to 25 weeks and even 44 to 45 weeks between dose one and dose two, you get a strong production of antibodies ».

Pollard also said at the briefing that he currently does not believe there is a need for booster injections of covid-19 vaccines in the UK.

“Today there is no indication that we need reinforcements. It is something in which we must continue to look at the data and make decisions as the months go by, whether the protection we have has been lost, “he said.