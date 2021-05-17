Long working hours are deadly: WHO study

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) – Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year, in a worsening trend that could be further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

In the first global study on the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the Environment International magazine article showed that 745,000 people died from strokes and heart disease associated with long working hours in 2016.

That was an increase of almost 30% since 2000.

“Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard,” said Maria Neira, director of the WHO Department of Public Health and Environment. “What we want to do with this information is to promote more action, more protection of workers.”

The joint study, prepared by the WHO and the International Labor Organization, showed that the majority of the victims (72%) are men and middle-aged or older. Often times, the deaths occurred much later in life, sometimes decades after the shifts worked.

It also showed that people living in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region – a WHO-defined region that includes China, Japan and Australia – were hit the hardest.

Overall, the study – based on data from 194 countries – indicated that working 55 hours or more a week is associated with a 35% increased risk of stroke and a 17% increased risk of dying from ischemic heart disease in compared to 35-40 hours of work per week.

The study covered the period 2000-2016, so it did not include the COVID-19 pandemic, but WHO officials said the increase in remote work and the global economic slowdown resulting from the coronavirus emergency may have increased the risks.

“The pandemic is accelerating developments that could fuel the trend towards longer working hours,” the WHO said, estimating that at least 9% of people work long hours.

Continue reading the story

Limiting hours would be beneficial to employers as it has been shown to increase worker productivity, said WHO technical official Frank Pega.

“It is really a smart decision not to increase long working hours in an economic crisis,” he said.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)